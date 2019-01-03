LATEST: Depot Hill hoon arrested

VIGILANTE ACTION: Police search for the driver who abandoned a black car in Depot Hill.

VIGILANTE ACTION: Police search for the driver who abandoned a black car in Depot Hill. Jann Houley

9:45am: POLICE media today confirmed a 20-year-old Depot Hill man has been charged with multiple offences following yesterday's alleged hooning incident in Rockhampton.

The man was located on Kent Street yesterday afternoon.

The man has been charged with multiple offences including driving on a suspended licence, evading police, driving without a seatbelt and driving an unregistered vehicle.

The 20-year-old will appear in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts on the 15th of January.

4pm, Wednesday: A POLICE spokesperson has confirmed driver of the black Commodore fled the scene in a blue Toyota Camry headed towards the city after nearly crashing into a witness.

A witness called police at 12:52 after narrowly escaping a collision with the Commodore.

It was confirmed that the black Commodore had evaded police earlier in the day.

3.30pm: The wanted man in the Depot Hill hooning incident fled the scene in a blue-coloured vehicle, police have advised. .

The make of the blue vehicle is currently unknown.

Police Media said he was still at large.

2pm: A PLATE-LESS black Commodore was pinned into a lane by a fed-up resident on Wood Street in Depot Hill today.

The black Holden Commodore had reportedly been driving recklessly around the South Rockhampton suburb for the duration of the morning.

A car was abandoned in a driveway off Wood Street Depot Hill after reports of hooning Jann Houley

This prompted a resident to take it upon himself to get the driver off the road using his Landcruiser, ending in the black car being abandoned in a lane off Wood Street around 1.15pm.

The Landcruiser driver stayed with the abandoned car and awaited the police.

Police searched for the driver who abandoned a black car in Depot Hill Jann Houley

He believed the hoon car may have been reaching speeds of more than 100kp/h while tormenting the neighbourhood earlier in the day, and may have been doing so, off and on, for over a week.

Police officers arrived on scene to inspect the black Commodore and search the area.

It was believed the fugitive driver was still at large at short time ago.

Police search for the driver who abandoned a black car in Depot Hill Jann Houley

More to follow.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.