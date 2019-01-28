Latest figures show state of the construction sector in CQ

SEVERAL months of lower rental vacancy rates in the Rockhampton region have not yet triggered an improvement in new-home construction approvals for Central Queensland

The latest figures from Master Builders released last week show just 21 homes were approved for the "current month” after 30 were approved in the previous month.

The CQ total for the last 12-month period was 369 compared to 661 for the previous 12 month period.

This result comes despite Rockhampton rental vacancies tightening from 3 per cent in the June quarter to 2.3 per cent in September, after peaking at 7.2 per cent in the 2017 June quarter.

Rockhampton rental market had absorbed more than 300 net new rental properties for the past year to September and still delivered growth in the median rent for some types of dwellings.

Agents are reporting $10 increases in weekly rentals with enquiries still strong.

Across the state the South East Queensland continues to dominate the market even though there is concern about the down turn there.

Greater Brisbane registered 1471 new dwelling approvals, Gold Coast 402, Sunshine Coast 524, Wide Bay 119 and Darling Downs 92.

Master Builders attributes the dip in new home approvals to tightening in lending requirements. Graphic shows the latest results. Master Builders

The rest of the state mustered a total of 201.

Mackay and Whitsunday (581 approvals for past 12 months, compared to previous 12 months 387) is the only region that is achieving any real growth.

Master Builders Deputy CEO, Paul Bidwell attributed the dip across most of the State to tightening in lending requirements but said the large scale resource and infrastructure projects coming on board in regional areas like Rockhampton should boost construction demand.

"We expect the residential sector to slip slightly from the 42,000 commencements in 2018 to 40,000 in 2019. Worryingly, the drop will be largely in the detached housing sector, with the impact to be felt across the state,” Mr Bidwell said.

"Tightening in finance requirements is largely to blame; however, we hope this is a passing phase, due to solid underlying market fundamentals of employment growth, rising wages and a rising population growth rate.

"While regional Queensland was looking up in 2018, this has also begun to turn, with regional areas particularly vulnerable to tightening lending conditions.

"On the flip side, there are some large scale resource and renewable energy projects and the tourism sector is performing well, which should drive some construction demand and prevent a return to the grim conditions from which the regional industry has only just emerged.”