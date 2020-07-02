News Latest news from Rockhampton and Gladstone - July 2 2nd Jul 2020 8:28 AM premium_icon Subscriber only 0 CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST LOCAL, NATIONAL AND WORLD NEWS JULY 2, 2020. Get the latest local, national and world news for July 2. 0 gladstone Read More Login to follow rockhampton Read More Login to follow gladstone rockhampton Subscriber Exclusives premium_icon UPDATE: Baby with critical head injury in serious condition Breaking AN eight-month-old baby boy who suffered critical head injuries in May remains in a serious condition after multiple surgeries. 2nd Jul 2020 11:45 AM premium_icon Fly Brisbane to Rockhampton for $99 News 12-hour sale to celebrate airline’s resurrection. 2nd Jul 2020 12:12 PM premium_icon Father of killed Chinchilla toddler speaks out News EXCLUSIVE: His daughter was found dead after five months of investigations, but he had been raising questions about her wellbeing for years. 2nd Jul 2020 10:44 AM premium_icon Fresh support deployed for CQ’s struggling small businesses News There’s fresh financial support available for small businesses with a new round of $10,000 grants expected to be snapped up quickly. 2nd Jul 2020 11:30 AM premium_icon News Corp loses Geoffrey Rush appeal News An appeal by The Daily Telegraph against Geoffrey Rush’s defamation case was dismissed by an appeals court on Thursday. 2nd Jul 2020 11:03 AM premium_icon Motorbike rider sustains leg injury in rollover News Emergency services attended the scene 2nd Jul 2020 11:02 AM