Latest on injured racehorse trainer Lyle Rowe

Racehorse trainer Lyle Rowe suffered head injuries in an accident at Callaghan Park racecourse on August 7. Picture: File

Racehorse trainer Lyle Rowe suffered head injuries in an accident at Callaghan Park racecourse on August 7. Picture: File

ROCKHAMPTON racehorse trainer Lyle Rowe remains in a stable condition in hospital after he was injured in an accident at Callaghan Park racecourse more than a week ago.

It is understood the 79 year old suffered a fractured skull and bleeds on the brain.

Rowe was leading a horse from the vicinity of his racecourse stables to the tie-up stalls on the racecourse about 5am on Friday, August 7, when the accident happened.

Details of the incident are uncertain but Rowe was found unconscious and lying motionless on the ground.

Stable hands and trainers came to his aid and he was taken by ambulance to Rockhampton Hospital.