GAME ON: President Barb Knowles is hoping Rockhampton Hockey’s 2020 season is up and running on July 11. Picture: File.
Hockey

Latest on Rockhampton Hockey’s return to play

Pam McKay
pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
10th Jun 2020 1:42 PM
HOCKEY fixtures in Rockhampton are set to start on July 11.

Rockhampton Hockey president Barb Knowles said surveys were being sent to all players to help determine what format the revised season would take. At this stage, the seniors will play an 11-week competition, the juniors 10 weeks.

Knowles said it was decided at a board and branch meeting that the junior season would be a non-competitive one.

Players will return to training from June 15 in line with Stage 2 of the Return to Play guidelines.

