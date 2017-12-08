Latest on young woman trapped, injured in serious CQ crash

A YOUNG woman airlifted from a major crash in Yeppoon remains in hospital one week on.
The woman was trapped in a vehicle after two cars and a truck collided the morning of Friday, December 1.
Emergency services worked to free the woman, who was initially reported as 18-years-old, however latest information indicates she is 23.
The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted the woman from the scene on the corner of Tanby Rd and Kinka Beach Rd, Tanby.
A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman said she was in a serious but stable condition immediately following the incident, and was in a "good condition" today.