Latest on young woman trapped, injured in serious CQ crash

The scene of the accident on Tanby Road on Friday, December 1 where a woman had to be freed from a vehicle. Trish Bowman

A YOUNG woman airlifted from a major crash in Yeppoon remains in hospital one week on.

The woman was trapped in a vehicle after two cars and a truck collided the morning of Friday, December 1.

Emergency services worked to free the woman, who was initially reported as 18-years-old, however latest information indicates she is 23.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted the woman from the scene on the corner of Tanby Rd and Kinka Beach Rd, Tanby.

A Rockhampton Hospital spokeswoman said she was in a serious but stable condition immediately following the incident, and was in a "good condition" today.