Latest up progress update on Rockhampton's flood levee

LEVEE MAP: Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee reveals exactly where will stay dry, and potential water depths because of the levee. Rockhampton Regional Council

BEHIND the scenes the South Rockhampton Flood Levee project is gaining momentum according to the latest update from the mayor.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow has explained the financial logistics for funding levee bank and how her council were in the midst of early works, spending $5m on land acquisitions and carrying final design work in the race to realise the $60m project before another major flood event.

"The South Rockhampton Flood Levee project has a pre-tender construction estimate of $60 million which will protect almost 700 homes, 151 businesses and 3000 jobs from future flood events up to a 1% Annual Exceedance Probability. (Which covers everything since the 1918 Flood),” Cr Strelow said.

She said the council had committed $5 million towards the construction and were already working through 'early works' projects such as storm-water improvements.

"Council is currently working through 'early works' projects such as storm-water improvements, which have standalone benefits separate to the levee anyway, with construction expected to begin in earnest on the main project next year. Any works would have to be undertaken following the wet season,” she said.

"Separate to this, Council has begun the land purchase and final design of the alignment and this is estimated to be around $5 million, bringing Council's total commitment to $10 million which is what we've budgeted for.”

"The State Government has committed $25 million and they have always made it clear they want to see the Federal Government commitment as well.”

"The Federal program we have applied for will pay up to half the cost of the project - $30 million - and we're hopeful that money is forthcoming before the end of the year.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry confirmed two weeks ago that she had provided a letter of support to the Council regarding the levee bank to help their grant application for funding.

"I gave them a letter of support so we'll just have to wait for those [grant applications] to be closed off and the announcements to be made,” Ms Landry said.

"So how that works is those applications go to Canberra, they are processed through a board, they come back and talk to council about the projects and then if they're successful, announcements are made, it would be later in the year.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuck had confirmed her commitment of $25 million towards the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

"I trust that Michelle Landry, Federal Member for Capricornia, will see fit to support the funding application by Rockhampton Regional Council for $30 million to enable this project to go ahead,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"I am advised that Rockhampton Regional Council are seeking to get the project moving as Rockhampton needs it to go ahead as soon as possible so that our City is not faced with another flood that could devastate our businesses and homes.”

LNP's Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander also threw his support behind the construction of the levee bank saying that the project had been "stuffed around with for quite some time”.

"Look at the money that will save the economy if the investment is done properly,” Mr Mander said.

