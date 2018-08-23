Latest update on fire fighting progress on Mt Archer

WATER bombers and a water attack helicopter were brought in to provide vital support for firefighters on Mount Archer yesterday.

QFES Inspector Les Williams said they helped strengthen their containment lines and to assist with "spot overs” from when flaming embers jumped their containment lines on Wednesday night.

Mr Williams said while they were fighting the fire on Wednesday night, one of the Parks and Wildlife officers assisting them "copped a little bit of smoke” and was subsequently transported to Rockhampton hospital for observation.

"A watch and act alert was issued for a short period of time as a precaution while we ensured that those containment lines were secured and residential properties would not be at risk,” Mr Williams said yesterday.

"When we were satisfied that the risk had been suitably reduced, we removed the watch and act and went back to an advice standing.”

He said the Airport Fire and Rescue Service provided a high capacity water tanker which was connected to the sprinkler line from Pilbeam Drive Saddle to roughly the bottom of Arnold Drive.

"Then back burning was established from that sprinkler line to create a containment line to cut the fire off from the southwest corner of the park,” he said.

"We had an attack helicopter supporting that and also we had those few hot spots around the north end of Elida St and Pilbeam up at the summit where the houses are.

"We also had the fixed wing working on the hot spots on the west side of Pilbeam Drive.

"We still have lots of work ahead, tomorrow we'll be re-evaluating progress of the fire,” Mr Williams said.

"Remember this is being done ahead of the fire that's coming from the east and we know that even with our containment work there's a lot more potential containment work and back burning until we're satisfied that we've secured the boundary of the fire effectively.”

Mr Williams thanked the residents of Mt Archer for their patience and cooperation and praised participants in the joint firefighting effort including the Rural Fire Service, Queensland Parks and Wildlife, SES, Airport Fire and Rescue, Queensland Police and Rockhampton Region Council for their support with logistics and other issues.