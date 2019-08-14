Latest update on the Lakes Creek Rd armed robbery

POLICE are still looking for the armed robber who threatened North Rockhampton supermarket employees with a tomahawk on Sunday night.

The man entered the Foodworks on Lakes Creek Rd at 7.15pm and demanded cigarettes and money from two employees, a 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl.

Police arrived on the scene with sniffer dogs and followed the man's trace for a "substantial” amount of time before losing the scent on Codd St.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance with light blue eyes and tanned skin. He was wearing jeans, a black shirt with writing on it and a red bandanna.

The Sunday night crime is just the latest robbery in Rockhampton this year.

The Allenstown Hotel was targeted by armed robbers in April and again in July.

Bartletts Tavern was also broken into by three men in April.

IGA Wandal also fell victim to a teen criminals who used broomsticks to rob the supermarket in June.

Police urged anyone with information about Sunday's robbery to phone 131444.