Mitchell on fire as red-hot Roosters sound warning

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — JULY 29: Latrell Mitchell of the Roosters makes a break during the round 20 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Allianz Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

LATRELL Mitchell bagged a hat-trick to help the Sydney Roosters emerge as the biggest threat to Melbourne's NRL premiership defence with a 36-18 defeat of fellow title contenders St George Illawarra.

After coach Trent Robinson asked his star centre to produce his best on a week-to-week basis two days before the game, the 21-year-old took his tally to five tries and 44 points in just two weeks since returning from State of Origin with NSW.

The Roosters' seventh win in eight games moved them up to third on the NRL ladder, ahead of the early-season pace-setting Dragons who drop back to fourth.

However their first win over a fellow top-four team may have come at a cost, after five-eighth Luke Keary suffered suspected medial damage in his left knee early in the second half.

Maligned for their attack over the first half of the season, the Roosters now look a far cry from the side that was even criticised by their own halves coach Andrew Johns the last time they played the Dragons on Anzac Day.

A week after they put 58 points on Manly, James Tedesco also scored twice at Allianz Stadium on Sunday while Cooper Cronk claimed one as their combination continues to grow.

Cooper Cronk was also among the try-scorers for the Roosters

Cronk's try came after he put the fullback into open space with an inside ball, before Tedesco returned it to his halfback to cross under the posts.

It was one of three first-half four-pointers for the tri-colours, who opened the scoring when Mitchell pushed his way through three defenders before Tedesco ran onto a Blake Ferguson kick after a Joseph Manu break.

Mitchell also claimed their first two tries of the second half, his first a gift after Jason Nightingale dropped a Cronk bomb while his second was again all strength and power.

Tedesco then put the match beyond doubt with an 80-metre effort when he picked up a Gareth Widdop kick in open play, before Blake Ferguson also crossed.

In contrast, only Ben Hunt's quick feet could get the Dragons on the board on the last play before the half-time siren before he and Tariq Sims later crossed for consolation tries.

The loss dropped them down to fourth, two points ahead of the chasing pack of Penrith, Cronulla and Brisbane.

SYDNEY ROOSTERS 36 (L Mitchell 3 J Tedesco 2 C Cronk B Ferguson tries L Mitchell 4 goals) bt ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA 18 (B Hunt 2 T Sims tries G Widdop 3 goals) at Allianz Stadium. Referee: Chris Sutton, Ashley Klein. Crowd: 19,878