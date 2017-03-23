Lauga and Canavan go head to head over GKI funding

SWITCHED: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga joined with supporters on Great Keppel Island last year, including Senator Matt Canavan (right), before voting against a boutique gaming licence in State Parliament.

THE Member for Keppel has lashed out against the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility saying incompetence and inactivity is stalling Central Queensland projects.

Brittany Lauga says just six months before its lease expires, Tower Holdings has had no answer to its application for an industry loan to NAIF.

"The silence has been deafening... I'm calling on Senator Canavan and his seemingly impotent Board to make a decision about Tower's application to the NAIF and release the money before the GKI Resort lease expires,” she said.

"Has the NAIF knocked back Tower Holdings' application? Central Queensland deserves to know the status of this application.

"If the federal government is serious-it has a board in place-it is time that we get this money out the door instead of just having $5 billion sitting in a fund doing nothing.”

Mrs Lauga said though the NAIF had a $5 billion war chest at its disposal, specifically designed to stimulate capital works and regional infrastructure in Northern Australia, it was the Palaszczuk Government which had stepped in with $15 million to fund feasibility studies for the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund, including the Hells Gate Dam and the Atherton Tablelands irrigation project.

Senator Canavan was quick with his own tongue lashing this week saying Mrs Lauga had to "stop lying”.

"She often misinforms people in her media releases and I've had enough,” he said.

"The State Government has no plan for Great Keppel Island...before the election, Brittany promised to back a boutique gaming licence on GKI and then reneged on that promise.

"She's saying the State Government has put $15 million into feasibility on dams...they have put in not one cent. It's the Federal government that drives infrastructure.

"That is all Federal money, but Brittany would know that.

"What is the State Government's plan for jobs and Growth? Brittany hasn't lifted a single finger to help get the Adani project across the line.”

Mrs Lauga said it had been 600 days since the NAIF was first touted and after 600 days no money had gone out the door.

She said the board's seven members were earning more than half a million dollars a year despite only meeting four times since the facility was announced two years ago.

Senator Canavan said although the fund was announced in the 2015 budget, it was established on July 1 last year, none months ago.

"NAIF is a statutory independent body so I can't speak for them,” he said.

He told the ABC's Insiders program on Sunday that the projects involve large sums of money and require private finance so they required time to consider and work through.

"There are five that are close to financial close and, hopefully, some of those will be done very shortly, and there are another 11 or 12 at advanced stages of development,” he said.

"That process is on track.”