Lauga blasts the LNP’s decision to preference the Greens

PREFERENCING ATTACK: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said members of the LNP had some explaining to do after their preferences ensured another Greens candidate was elected to parliament.

MEMBERS of the LNP are being challenged to give the people of CQ answers after the party’s fateful decision to preference the Greens in the State Election delivered the Greens a second seat in parliament.

In significant departure from convention, the LNP decided to preference Greens ahead of Labor in a bid to unseat Labor’s controversial former Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.

Hoping to stoke the anger of LNP members who opposed the economic and social agenda of the Greens, Labor’s incumbent candidate for Keppel called out CQ’s sitting LNP members in an opinion piece, saying they had some explaining to do.

Read her full piece, followed by responses from Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Queensland Senator Matt Canavan below.

“Deb Frecklington and the CQ LNP bloc of Matthew Canavan, Michelle Landry, George Christensen and Ken O’Dowd have a lot of answers to give to the people of Central Queensland.

The LNP’s deal with the Greens Party completely sold out regional Queensland.

They were weak in doing a preference deal with the Greens, which has now backfired and successfully delivered another Greens Party MP to the Queensland Parliament.

This will only add chaos and troublemaking to the Parliament and regional Queensland communities.

Clermont Bob Brown Tribute Rally - Marty Bella (GreenShirts) Senator Matt Canavan, LNP's Michelle Laundry and Shadow Minister Lachlan Millar at Clermont. Picture: William Rollo

Senator Canavan sarcastically praised Greens Leader Bob Brown as being responsible for the LNP’s victory in Capricornia last year.

Yet in a complete about face, former LNP Cabinet Minister Canavan was happy to do a preference deal with the Greens in the Queensland Parliament.

The Greens wants to close down coal mines and increase royalties, yet the LNP and Senator Canavan want to open more coal mines.

It’s as if Senator Canavan backs the North Queensland Cowboys at the pub and secretly barracks for Manly at home.

The LNP, including their CQ Nationals’ team, delivered a pre-election preference deal to put The Greens, One Nation, Clive Palmer and anti-vaxxers above the ALP, even conceding it could have handed power to the “job-destroying” Greens.

“The one thing I’ll say about the Greens is at least they’re upfront about their job-destroying agenda,” Ms Frecklington said to the ABC on October 5, 2020.

The decision by the LNP to preference the Greens exposes the chaotic thought process of the LNP’s leaders and the weakness of their CQ representatives to stand up for our region.

How many “job-destroying” decisions have the LNP made to satisfy their Greens partners?

How many jobs was Deb Frecklington, Matthew Canavan, Michelle Landry, George Christensen and Ken O’Dowd ok with losing just to get two Greens MPs into power?

Labor's Deputy Premier and Minister for Health Steven Miles with Labor's candidates for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke and Keppel, Brittany Lauga at the Rockhampton Hospital.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the LNP’s preference deal with The Greens was reckless and concerning. And he’s right.

It’s astonishing that the LNP would seek to govern with just about anyone, and risk the hard work Central Queenslanders have done to keep us all on track.

A deal with The Greens was exactly Deb and the LNP’s recipe to a Frankenstein majority - chaos and instability.

The LNP and its CQ Team have betrayed their own colours, their own people, and shown that they could not be trusted.

They were so desperate to win seats that they sold their soul to the highest bidder.

Not to mention the LNP’s deals with One Nation in seats like Keppel and Rockhampton. Pauline Hanson said only days before the election that they were “quietly confident of victory” in these seats.

The only way that could have been achieved was with LNP preferences.

The resounding rejection of One Nation across our great region further demonstrates how out of touch, desperate, and untrustworthy the LNP really are.

While LNP preferences did not come into play in most seats they were unlikely to win, the directive to put Greens second was, according to one commentator, “a strange message to be sending”.

In the end, the LNP’s preference deal has delivered another Green in the Queensland Parliament, at a cost that Deb Frecklington won’t be around to take responsibility for.

The LNP chose chaos and sleeping with the enemy ahead of secure jobs for our region and a stable Queensland Government in the midst of a global pandemic.

Only Annastacia Palaszczuk and Labor are focused on creating secure jobs and delivering on our economic recovery plan focused on building critical infrastructure, supporting small business and growing manufacturing in Queensland.

The LNP quite frankly cannot be trusted.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has defended her party’s preferencing decision.

LNP members respond to Lauga

Ms Landry dismissed Ms Lauga’s comments saying the Member for Keppel continued to spread falsehoods and mistruths around town, “true to form”.

“It’s curious she is throwing around accusations about preferences because the Member for Keppel gave her second preferences to the Legalise Cannabis Qld Party and she gave the Greens party her third preferences. It was all there on her how-to-vote card,” Ms Landry said.

“On the LNP’s how-to-vote cards, the Greens were second last on the ticket and Labor were last.

“Claims of a preference deal are false, but then again, numbers have never been the Labor Party’s strong suit.”

Senator Canavan took an alternative approach in welcoming Ms Lauga’s comments.

Senator Matt Canavan has been a vocal opponent of the Greens Party of the years.

“I agree with Brittany, let’s do a preference deal next time,” Senator Canavan said.

“If Brittany wants to put the Greens last, let’s go for it. Let’s both put them last.

“I would be more than happy to do that deal.”

He said Labor had been preferencing the Greens for years and he would be more than happy to take up the challenge where both major parties agreed to put the Greens last.

“The other point to make here was that it was a little bit hypocritical of the Labor Party accusing the LNP of electing a Green in Brisbane when their preferences elected the other Greens (MP Michael Berkman) in Maiwar,” he said.

“I’ve already said publicly that I don’t think the Nationals should be preferencing the Greens at the next election but I do call on Brittany and the Labor Party, if they are serious here, put the Greens last here too.”