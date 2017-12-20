Lauga calls for action against uni cuts

FAIR GO: Keppel member for ALP Brittany Lauga is urging Senator Canavan and Ms Landry to take a stand against the budget cut.

KEPPEL MP Brittany Lauga is calling on her federal counterparts to oppose the proposed university cuts.

Mrs Lauga is urging Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Senator Matt Canavan to vote against the $2.1 billion cut from universities, for the sake of staff and students at CQUniversity.

"A limit on government- funded places goes against what most Australians see as a fair and necessary part of our education system,” she said.

"Ironically as the Federal Government continues to push a smart economy it now plans to remove the opportunity for more people to gain higher skills and invest in research to drive innovation, all for the sake of saving money.

"It's a short-term fix with long-term repercussions and both Landry and Canavan are sitting on their hands doing nothing to help the students and staff at CQUniversity ... and those potential students of the future.”

Mrs Lauga said the Federal Government's plan to cap student places at universities would make it harder and more expensive for students to attend and would reverse the effects of the current demand-driven system implemented by Labor.

"This would be a sad day for higher education policy and would now restrict universities from venturing into a whole new range of courses which currently are free from Federal Govern- ment interference,” she said.

Mrs Lauga said a proposal to introduce higher fees and make students pay back their HECS debts sooner was rejected by the senate in October.

"Earlier this year I sounded the alarm about university cuts and how CQUniversity students and staff have been let down by Ms Landry and her federal colleagues who have jacked up student fees and cut billions out of university funding,” she said.

"I am gravely concerned about what these huge cuts to higher education will mean for our local CQUni- versity, for local students and for staff of the uni.

"This is a big budget hit to higher education, and sadly reflects the Turnbull government and Ms Landry's uncaring failure to stand up for our local students and our local university.

"If Australia is to have a strong, high-productivity economy, we should be investing in education, not cutting it like the Liberals are doing.”

In 2009, the Labor government raised funding for universities by 70 per cent, from $8 billion to $14 billion a year in 2013.

"Labor invests in education because we believe our society, and our economy, benefit massively through having well- educated, well-trained Australians in good, well- paid jobs,” Mrs Lauga said.

"The last thing we should be doing to prepare for this high-tech, innovation- driven era of rapid change is to cut funding to university education and research.”