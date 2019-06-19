Lauga calls for upgrade to Yeppoon fire station

MEMBER for Keppel, Brittany Lauga yesterday called on the Queensland Government to upgrade the Yeppoon Fire Station.

Critical to the safety of people on the Capricorn Coast, Ms Lauga said a seven-day manning of the Yeppoon Fire Station was critical.

"There is no state budget line item for any additional firefighters at Yeppoon station, but I want to see that station manned seven days,” she said.

Ms Lauga said those officers are currently on a five-day roster with support from auxiliary crews after business hours.

"The auxiliaries and the officers do a fantastic job manning that station,” she said.

"I will be calling on the government and emergency services minister Craig Crawford to allocate some of the remaining full-time equivalent positions that are still owing to regional fire stations across the state to Yeppoon.”

Ms Lauga will also request the Yeppoon Fire Station to be considered for that upgrade to help improve response times in the region.

The boost would further add to the Palaszczuk Government's continued delivery of more front-line services for Central Queenslanders.

"I am really pleased that since March 2015 when we came to government there have been 168 extra nurses employed in Central Queensland and 95 extra doctors,” she said.

"That is an outstanding number of front-line workers who have been employed in our hospitals and who are delivering services to Central Queenslanders to keep them healthy.”

There have been 185 extra teachers and 71 extra teacher aides which "goes a long way to helping improve our schools and helping to deliver a quality education for our children”.

"As a teacher my mum would be very pleased to know that there are 185 extra teachers in our region now,” she said.