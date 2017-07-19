Lauga calls out Aurizon on their 'flip-flopping'

CALLS for Aurizon to stop "flip-flopping” on its redundancy packages has been made by Brittany Lauga.

The Keppel MP yesterday said the company needed to commit to maintaining the Rockhampton workshops, its 180 soon-to-be sacked staff and the train driver crew at Stanwell.

Mrs Lauga has called for Aurizon to back down, saying the company is now messing with people's lives by deferring job cuts because it finds it now needs drivers to continue trading.

"Deferring the sacking of these train drivers until January 2018 continues to cause significant stress and angst amongst Aurizon train drivers who have been poorly treated by Aurizon's inept management style,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Instead of flip-flopping and deferring sacking train drivers, I again call on them to reverse their disgraceful decision to sack the drivers and close its workshops.”

Mrs Lauga said Aurizon should return the support to the Central Queensland people who have helped elevate the company to its current financial prosperity.

Brendan O'Connor on Aurizon in Rocky: Labor spokesperson for Employment, Brendan O'Connor talks about Aurizon's decision to close the Rockhampton railway workshops.

"Aurizon is playing with people's lives here inflicting angst and anxiety on its staff who have been so loyal to the company,” she said.

"Only weeks ago these workers were told they won't have a job any more.

"Now they're being told they do still have a job, but only for a little while longer than what was initially planned and then they'll be sacked again when it suits Aurizon.”

Mrs Lauga attacked the "transformation process” of Aurizon saying now because of a surge in customer demand, the company is now back-flipping on its plans, fuelling even more uncertainty and anxiety in these workers' lives.

"Aurizon shouldn't be aimlessly playing around with big decisions which involve workers, their livelihoods and their families,” she said.

"This is another poor and unsound management decision by Aurizon; a company which once promised the Rockhampton community the city would be a strategic hub for its operations and a centrepiece for its business into the future.

"How can we believe anything Mr Harding and his Aurizon executives say? One minute you're sacking hundreds of workers and the next you tell them they still have a job but not for long.

"Aurizon really needs to get its act together” she said.

An Aurizon spokesperson said since consultation they had experienced an uplift in customer demand across the Central Queensland Coal Network and in particular in the Goonyella Coal System.

"The increase in railings is largely attributable to customers making up for lost export volumes following Cyclone Debbie,” they said.

"As a result, we are delaying redundancies by at least three months and expect the changes for depots of Stanwell, Bluff and Callemondah to be implemented in the first half of calendar year 2018, with no train crew exiting the business before January 2018.

"These fluctuations in demand reinforce the need, over time, to achieve a more flexible train crewing workforce. We continue to work closely with our employees as we respond to resourcing requirements of our customers.”