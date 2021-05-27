Tough policing and new youth justice laws are driving down crime in the electorate of Keppel, MP Brittany Lauga said on Thursday.

Ms Lauga said that there had been a 12 per cent decrease in overall crime from July 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, and a 30 per cent decrease in property offences over the same period.

“Community safety is paramount,” she said.

“Police are also reporting early signs that the new youth justice laws are working.”

“There will be more than 2000 extra police personnel over the next five years with at least 150 additional police to be delivered to the central police region, which includes my electorate of Keppel.

“I commend every one of the 550-plus police in the Capricornia police district and I say: ‘Thank you for keeping our communities safe.’”

She said local police told her that new youth justice laws seemed to be working.

“I know that police in the Capricornia are out and about conducting regular bail and curfew checks on repeat youth offenders to ensure they are complying with their current court ordered conditions,” Ms Lauga said.

“There is a youth justice co-responder team in the police district that covers my electorate of Keppel.

“This hardworking team of professionals operates on a three-shift, 24/7 roster targeting high-risk youth offenders.

“I commend each and every one of them for the work they do in keeping our community safe, and I support the programs that are in place to help turn young lives around.”

Originally published as Lauga commends 12 per cent crime decrease