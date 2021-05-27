Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Inspector David Peff, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, and Constable Arielle Lindsay.
Inspector David Peff, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, and Constable Arielle Lindsay.
Politics

Lauga commends 12 per cent crime decrease

Timothy Cox
27th May 2021 5:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tough policing and new youth justice laws are driving down crime in the electorate of Keppel, MP Brittany Lauga said on Thursday.

Ms Lauga said that there had been a 12 per cent decrease in overall crime from July 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, and a 30 per cent decrease in property offences over the same period.

“Community safety is paramount,” she said.

“Police are also reporting early signs that the new youth justice laws are working.”

“There will be more than 2000 extra police personnel over the next five years with at least 150 additional police to be delivered to the central police region, which includes my electorate of Keppel.

“I commend every one of the 550-plus police in the Capricornia police district and I say: ‘Thank you for keeping our communities safe.’”

She said local police told her that new youth justice laws seemed to be working.

“I know that police in the Capricornia are out and about conducting regular bail and curfew checks on repeat youth offenders to ensure they are complying with their current court ordered conditions,” Ms Lauga said.

“There is a youth justice co-responder team in the police district that covers my electorate of Keppel.

“This hardworking team of professionals operates on a three-shift, 24/7 roster targeting high-risk youth offenders.

“I commend each and every one of them for the work they do in keeping our community safe, and I support the programs that are in place to help turn young lives around.”

Originally published as Lauga commends 12 per cent crime decrease

crime stats keppel electorate
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Biggest ever’: 132 teams to play in CQ netball carnival

        Premium Content ‘Biggest ever’: 132 teams to play in CQ netball carnival

        Netball Cap Coast team looking to work their on-court ‘Magic’ again.

        Mum drives BMW to school pick up with .353 BAC

        Premium Content Mum drives BMW to school pick up with .353 BAC

        Crime The children of a woman who rocked up for school pick up drunk opted to walk home...

        New eatery to open on Dean Street, jobs on offer

        Premium Content New eatery to open on Dean Street, jobs on offer

        Food & Entertainment The business has been advertising for casual positions at the store including...

        Alton Downs off limits for accused repeat DV offender

        Premium Content Alton Downs off limits for accused repeat DV offender

        News Bail conditions include a curfew and geographic limitations.