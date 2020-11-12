Lauga declared Keppel winner, retains ministerial role

Brittany Lauga with her daughter Odette at the Mt Archer School polling booth on election day.

BRITTANY Lauga was sworn in today as the Member for Keppel and the State Government’s Assistant Minister for Education.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland yesterday declared Ms Lauga the winner of the October election in Keppel.

Although distributed preferences are forthcoming, she got 46.22 per cent, or 14,969 votes, of 33,362 overall.

Ms Lauga was followed by the LNP’s Adrian de Groot with 29.57 per cent and One Nation candidate Wade Rothery with 15.65 per cent of the vote.

“I’m thrilled,” Ms Lauga said.

“It’s a wonderful result for Labor in Keppel. The people of Keppel have spoken, and I’m really honoured to be re-elected as their State Member for Keppel in the next term of the Palaszczuk Labor Government.”

Ms Lauga, who earlier called her party’s win a triumph, went with her parents to Brisbane yesterday afternoon for the swearing-in ceremony this morning.

She thanked the volunteers and supporters in her electorate that helped her get across the line.

“We ran a really clean and dignified campaign,” Ms Lauga said.

“We worked hard to lobby for commitments that will make a difference to the future of our area and make sure we get our fair share into the future.

“I’m just really looking forward to continuing.”

The ECQ counted votes equalling 90.04 per cent of the 37,052 enrolled electors in Keppel.