Lauga discusses COVID-19 contact tracing efforts

IMPORTANT ROLE: Epidemiologist Megge Miller works in the Contact Management Team, tracking down people who have been in contact with those who contract the COVID-19 virus in a bid to stop it spreading further. (AAP/ Keryn Stevens)

THE community needs to be honest and support the important role of contract tracers to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

Since a Rockhampton-based miner from BMA’s Blackwater mine tested positive to the virus earlier this month, Ms Lauga said on Thursday that Queensland Health had broadened its testing as contact tracers continued to search for the source of the infection.

“Contact tracers are still working hard on the miner to find any potential link between him and any cases,” Ms Lauga said.

“They did pretty strong testing on people he had come into contact with in Rocky and also Blackwater.

“They came back all negative so they couldn’t find a link between any of his close contacts either.”

She said there was still the possibility of community transmission because they couldn’t determine how the miner acquired the virus.

Health authorities were considering the possibility the miner could have picked up the virus from a contaminated surface like at an EFTPOS machine, before an infected person quarantined themselves.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

Ms Lauga said Queensland Health was doing all that it could to try and identify the source of the infection, and contact tracers were the key to unscrambling the puzzle.

“The chief health officer said yesterday that there are 31 cases of community transmission across Queensland so that is still a very low rate,” she said.

“And the contact tracers have a really key role in trying to determine the source that those patients acquired the virus.

“We’ve only got one here, so we have a very low rate of community transmission.”

People contacted by contact tracers were urged to be as honest and cooperative as possible to help them do their jobs.

“I started asking the public health unit of the CQHHS about dishonesty in contact tracing,” she said.

“We rely on people being honest about where they’ve been and who they’ve come into contact with. We also rely on people doing the right thing and ringing their GP if they are experiencing symptoms and then being tested.”

She feared there were people out there, like a recent case in NSW where a woman refused to be tested, who didn’t want to stop going about their normal life and were endangering others in the community.

“If they are casual workers and they don’t want to not go to work because they are worried about not having pay, then that is a problem,” she said.