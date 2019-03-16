Lauga expresses sorrow over massacre and disgust at Anning

CONDOLENCES: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has reached out to offer her support the local Muslim community and to the bereaved in Christchurch.

ALTERNATING emotions of sorrow and disgust have been conveyed by Keppel MP Brittany Lauga following yesterday's tragic mass murder in Christchurch, New Zealand.

People around the world were horrified hearing about the 49 people who were killed and 40 injured, including a four-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy, in shootings at two separate mosques.

Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant was charged with murder and was remanded in custody until April 5.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has vowed that her country's gun laws would change in response to the attack.

Upon learning the sad news yesterday, Mrs Lauga spoke out on Facebook yesterday, "I'm so sorry New Zealand. My heart aches for you on this dark day”.

Today she expanded in her comments saying that she had reached out to the Islamic Society of CQ President Binil Kattiparambil to offer her condolences and support in the wake of the terrorist attack on the Islamic community in Christchurch.

Riaz Ahmed (president), and Binil Kattiparambil (secretary) of the Islamic Society of Central Queensland have previously hosted mosque open days to shed some light on Islam in the wake of events in the middle east and backlashes in Australia against the Muslim community. Chris Ison ROK171114cislam1

"Binil has always reached out to me to offer support to our community in the wake of natural disasters so I thought it was important to offer the same in return,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Love will always beat hate.

"You too can offer your support by emailing Binil at president.iscq@gmail.com.

"I also reached out to friends and family from New Zealand today to offer my condolences and support.”

It was insensitive comments made in a statement yesterday by controversial former-One Nation Party, former-Katter Party, and current Independent Queensland Senator Fraser Anning that had Mrs Lauga seeing red.

Senator Fraser Anning has earned widespread criticism over his anti-Muslim rhetoric. Michael Nolan

While Senator Anning condemned the violence and actions of the gunman, he turned the blame back on the increasing presence of Muslims in the Australian and New Zealand communities, equating their religion to fascism and saying the believers were "not blameless”.

"As always, left-wing politicians and the media will rush to claim that the causes of today's shootings lie with gun laws or those who hold nationalist views but this is all clichéd nonsense,” Senator Anning said.

"The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place.

"Let us be clear, while Muslims may have been the victims today, usually they are the perpetrators. World-wide, Muslims are killing people in the name of their faith on an industrial scale.”

Mrs Lauga labelled Fraser Anning "an embarrassment to Queensland”.

Rockhampton's Mosque on Kent St. Contributed

"Comments like these have no place in our State or country,” she said.

"There would be no Fraser Anning in the Senate if not for Pauline Hanson's dysfunctional political party.”

Her criticism of the rogue senator was echoed throughout the Australian political realm including the Prime Minister Scott Morrison who said.

"The remarks by Senator Fraser Anning blaming the murderous attacks by a violent, right-wing, extremist terrorist in New Zealand on immigration are disgusting,” Mr Morrison said.

"Those views have no place in Australia, let alone the Australian Parliament.”

It was only because of former-One Nation Party Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts' being disqualified from Parliament for failing to renounce his British citizenship, that Queensland hotelier Fraser Anning entered the senate for One Nation last year, having only secured 19 votes in the last election.

Despite gaining notoriety from a number of controversial comments, Senator Anning wasn't expected to be voted back into the Senate following the expected federal election in May.