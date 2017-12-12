Lauga goes to head of the class after Premier's promotion

EDUCATION FANS: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga (centre) is seen with her daughter Odette's after the first Labor caucus meeting at Parliament House in Brisbane on Monday.

Growing up with her mum working as a teacher, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga always knew the importance of education for society.

She now has the opportunity to boost the education outcomes for the people of Queensland as one of the people to receive a promotion when Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced her full Cabinet yesterday.

The Premier believes her 18-member Cabinet with five assistant ministers has the right mix of experience and regional representation to deliver greater economic prosperity and government services for all Queenslanders.

"Cabinet will have equal representation of men and women, and four of the five assistant ministers are women,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Mrs Lauga was rewarded with an assistant minister role on the education portfolio role supporting Grace Grace, a politician who she regarded as a "great mentor”.

"I'm very humbled by the Premier asking me to serve as an assistant minister, it's an honour and a privilege,” Mrs Lauga said.

"I'm very excited to take up the role and the new challenge that comes with it and I certainly don't think it's going to take away from the important role that I still have which is representing the people of Keppel.”

The topic of education is a subject Mrs Lauga is especially passionate about.

"My mum has been a teacher for over 25 years and the importance of education was instilled in me from an early age,” Mrs Lauga said.

"We always having discussions around the dinner table as I was growing up about the importance of education and so I'm really excited to be working in a portfolio that really aligns with the principles that have been ingrained in me by my parents.

Mrs Lauga said education was one of the reasons why she joined the Australian Labor party in the first place.

"I joined the party when John Howard was making significant cuts to education, in particular higher education when he was Prime Minister,” she said.

"At the time I was at university, saw a lot of my uni lecturers facing the cut, our HECS fees were being increased.

"I know the importance of education to community, to society and also to our economy.”

She said if students and young people were given a quality education, it was the best start to life they could have.

"The education portfolio is the jewel in crown of any Labor government,” Mrs Lauga said.

"I'm very honoured to be working alongside the education minister because I think the changes you can make in this portfolio can make significant changes to the lives of young people.”

Mrs Lauga was looking forward to delivering the commitments her government made during the election campaign with respect to education.

"For example rolling out the 3700 new teachers that we promised statewide at the election,” she said.

"Delivering the 45 new music teachers that we promised, the million dollars in new musical equipment for state schools, continuing to roll out the advanced education program which is about ensuring that children in Queensland schools get the skills that they need to meet the demands new industries, changing technology and meeting global innovation as well.”

She also planned to deliver the $2.5 million to upgrade North Rockhampton high school as well as ensure CQ's local schools were suitably resourced to provide a world class education.