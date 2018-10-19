Lauga pushes to cap leases for low income earners

MEMBER for Keppel Brittany Lauga is raising awareness of the crippling costs of pay day lenders and the impact on lower income earners in a Anti-Poverty forum tonight.

Mrs Lauga organised the forum after becoming aware of the impact these processes can have on Central Queenslanders.

"They (pay day loans) are almost exclusively used by people on low or very low incomes to try and keep their heads above water,” she said.

"They often result in crippling interest rates, compounded by individuals seeking further short-term loans to make repayments.”

Mrs Lauga said 40 per cent of people who have entered into these loans were unemployed and a quarter of them receive more than 50 per cent of their income from Centrelink.

"There was an 80% total increase in pay day loans in from 2005-2015, but for women the increase was 110%.

"Further, the average loan amount for a pay day loan has fallen from $776 to $611, however for women the average loan rose from $427 in 2005 to $592 in 2015.

"While single-mother families make up 15% of households, 47% of the women using pay day loans were from one-parent families.”

The forum is set to focus on issues surrounding financial hardship and the impact it has on those on lower incomes, including homelessness, isolation and emotional stress.

"Queensland has some of the highest rates of pay day loan recipients in the country,” Mrs Lauga said.

"That's why the State Government provides legal advice through Legal Aid for people dealing with pay day loans.

"We have also introduced two trial loan stores for low-income earners as a safer alternative to pay day loans.”

Already struggling on low incomes, the everyday surprise expenses like a washing machine breaking down, coming down with sickness, unemployment or a parking ticket, can be hard to manage.

"With little disposable cash after the bills are paid, and with little savings put away for a rainy day, one of the obvious options is a pay day loan,” Mrs Lauga said.

There have been leases and loans given to people already in debt, and in some cases rent-to-buy contracts have ended up costing customers over 800 per cent of the retail price.

Mrs Lauga called on the Federal Government to introduce the draft pay-day lenders legislation that was mooted in 2017.

The legislation would have introduced a cap on the total amount of payments on leasing household goods, which would bring down interest rates.

"And despite the considerable funding the Queensland Government has provided for financial counselling services and no-interest loans, this issue remains a crippling problem for thousands of Queenslanders,” she said.

"Federal Labor will be campaigning for the Government to implement the draft pay-day lenders legislation.

"This forum is designed to engage with stakeholders to discuss the work the Palaszczuk Government is doing in this area, and to mount considerable pressure on federal members and the Federal Government to pass the legislation to help thousands of Queenslanders,” she said.