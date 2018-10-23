Lauga says JM Kelly can't use State Govt as scapegoat

SUPPORT FOR WORKERS: Keppel MP Brittan Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke at aJM Kelly workers at a jobs expo.

KEPPEL MP Brittany Lauga has criticised claims JM Kelly Group was forced into administration by lack of State Government work as "garbage”.

JM Kelly Group was working on State Government projects right up until the announcement that the company was entering administration due to financial difficulties.

In a media statement director John Murphy said the company was precluded from tendering for $90 million worth of State Government projects, something which contributed to their financial hardship.

However, Ms Lauga said JM Kelly could not use the government as a "scapegoat”.

She said JM Kelly were last week working on air conditioning at the Yeppoon Police Station, had been invited to tender on the Calliope High School and recently completed Kershaw Gardens.

However, the Department of Houseing and Public Works had made a decision to preclude them for tendering pending civil court actions.

"Whilst one department made that decision, others didn't,” Ms Lauga said.

"JM Kelly was working on projects as late as last week.

"Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of projects were completed by JM Kelly this year and in the years prior.

"So I think it's garbage for JM Kelly to try and blame the government for their closure.

"I think that there's a number of issues that played out here.”