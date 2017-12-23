Lauga slams Glencore 'Grinch' ahead of Christmas

FIGHTING LOCKOUTS: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga on the picket line with the locked out Oaky North miners.

FIGHTING LOCKOUTS: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga on the picket line with the locked out Oaky North miners. Contributed

MEMBER for Keppel Brittany Lauga has labelled mining giant Glencore a "Christmas Grinch" after it extended its lockout of 190 workers at the Oaky North Mine.

According to Ms Lauga, the latest two-week lockout has brought the total number of "stalemate" days to more than 160 after another attempt to end the dispute failed.

Mrs Lauga said Glencore was showing no Christmas spirit as she continued her support for the workers of the Oaky mine as well as the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU).

CFMEU has been working to establish an enterprise work agreement for the mine since the last one expired in mid-2015 with no definitive progress of a new agreement being put in place.

According to Mrs Lauga, Glencore has not been serious in settling the dispute as the parties have sat down for 25 official meetings between the mining giant and the union representatives.

"The ongoing stoppages have created uncertainty among the workforce and the action is impacting heavily on miners' families," she said.

"The CFMEU is seeking a modern, flexible Enterprise Agreement that is not only consistent with agreements accepted by the CFMEU at other mining operations but also maintains wage levels."

Mrs Lauga also condemned Glencore for bypassing union staff in its operations at Oaky North.

The Oaky North mine is being operated by contractors during the lockout which started in June. CFMEU Queensland district vice-president Chris Brodsky said the deal Glencore was proposing would remove workers' access to workplace representation in some cases, among a range of other issues.

Mr Brodsky said the workers were only asking for what they were entitled and with coal prices on the rise, Glencore had no excuse not too accommodate the worker's needs.

"This threatening behaviour from Glencore is unacceptable," said Mrs Lauga.

Glencore was approached for comment but had not responded by last night.