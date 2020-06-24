Lauga speaks out on ‘unthinkable act of violence’

KEPPEL MP Brittany Lauga has shared her genuine condolences to all those involved in Tuesday’s nights ‘atrocious (alleged) stabbing’.

Ms Lauga said she was “appalled and desperately saddened at the absolute unimaginable tragedy that unfolded” at The Range.

“I think that our city, our whole state and even our whole country have been left shaken,” she said.

Investigators at the site of an alleged murder in Brae St South Rockhampton

She labelled it as an “unthinkable act of violence” and expressed her deepest condolences to the victim’s friends and family.

“I am sure the memory of that will be printed in their mind for the rest of their lives,” she said.

She also praised the first responders who were faced with such a “confronting scene”.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey of Rockhampton Police's Criminal Investigation Branch.

She commented that Rockhampton Acting Inspector Luke Peachey saying it was one of the worst scenes he had seen was a “big call”.

“I am very grateful and thankful for the first responded, police and paramedics, who arrived on scene and had to witness that atrocity,” she said.

At the site of an alleged murder in Brae St South Rockhampton

“I am sure there will be lots more we will hear about with the media in respect to this case.”

She affirmed it was never okay for someone to stab another person.

“We now have a woman who is dead and two children who are severely scarred for life as a result of what they witnessed,” she said.

“We need to grieve as a community and look to what we could have done better to help this woman who experienced this act of violence that ended her life when it shouldn’t have.”