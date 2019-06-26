Lauga tears up at NorthRockhampton Nursing Centre

OFFICIAL OPENED: Nick Colthup from Hutchinson Builders, Nurse Unit Manager Helen Burgess, Operational Services Manager Andrea Dean, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, CQ Health Chief Executive Steve Williamson, Director of Nursing Aged Care and Rehabilitation Services Deb Hirning, and Executive Director Rural and District Wide Services Robert Forsythe.

THE North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is showing off its $8.5 million upgrade after the official opening yesterday of the upgraded Cec Pritchard Wing and new kitchen.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said it was the best day of her political career to date, and she even shed a tear during the event.

"Since 2015, I have worn the health minister's carpet thin fighting for this funding,” she said.

"These upgrades will improve community health, create local jobs, and provide a safe place for carers to work and the elderly to live.”

Mrs Lauga said the upgraded facilities were a far cry from the original wing and kitchen.

"The Cec Pritchard Wing, the oldest of three wings at the centre, was upgraded thanks to a $5.72 million building program, and its 40 residents now enjoy a much more modern and spacious design,” she said.

"The previous wing was dated, with mostly four-bed rooms.

"These have been replaced with a mix of twin-share and single rooms, each with their own bathrooms, which lends itself to a more home-like environment that helps promote the residents' independence.”

The Cec Pritchard Wing now has 22 bathrooms, up from the previous five.

CQ Health chief executive Steve Williamson said residents and their families love the new space.

"We have received many positive comments, especially about the large common area which has a good design to allow more interaction during visits, and plenty of space for activities,” he said.

"Residents and staff are loving the new space, which still has that 'new-home' smell.”

Jeffery Cringle is just one resident who said he loves his new home.

"The staff of Cec Pritchard Wing make my day,” he said.

"I love the new room I am in and the common areas are great.

"They are comfortable and easy to get around in, much less closed in than the old Cec Pritchard.”

Hutchinson Builders completed both projects, with residents moving back into the wing in March.

Mrs Lauga said the official opening was a chance to show off the upgrade and celebrate its success.

North Rockhampton Nursing Centre's new $2.78 million kitchen was completed at the end of last year, allowing the centre to better comply with food safety standards.

It has the capacity to accommodate the dietary requirements of all 120 residents of the centre and incorporates new technology in the ChefMax system which allows residents to have a choice when ordering meals.

"Staff are now able to cook more menu items and they have been preparing tasty roasts, and their homemade baking items go down a treat at morning tea and supper time,” Mrs Lauga said.