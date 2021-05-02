Lauga to march alongside students against domestic violence

Some of the 800-plus students and staff from St. Brendan's College who walked from the school to the Yeppoon beachfront against domestic and family violence. Picture: Contributed

Some of the 800-plus students and staff from St. Brendan's College who walked from the school to the Yeppoon beachfront against domestic and family violence. Picture: Contributed

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga will march alongside more than 800 students and staff from St. Brendan’s College next Friday to help raise awareness of domestic and family violence.

Ms Lauga said the Queensland Government designated the month of May as Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month to send a clear message that domestic and family violence in families and homes would not be tolerated.

She said events were being held by community organisations, including schools, to raise awareness of domestic and family violence.

“I’m proud to be marching with more than 800 St. Brendan’s College students and staff to a beachside rally to raise awareness against domestic and family violence,” she said.

She said this was the college’s second annual Walk Against Domestic and Family Violence along the streets and beach of Yeppoon as part of its Edmund Rice Feast Day activities.

Brittany Lauga addressing the inaugural St Brendan's College Walk against domestic and family violence. Picture: Contributed

“The 800 plus student and staff contingent will walk in solidarity against family and domestic violence,” she said.

“This is one of the largest collectives of men in Central Queensland as sons, brothers and future husbands and fathers, and the college is working to ensure the anti-violence message is taken from the schoolyard, home and into the community.”

She said the public was invited to join the rally on the beachfront at 11.45am on May 7.

“The Queensland Government has invested over half a billion towards ending domestic and family violence since being elected, however we acknowledge that more work is ahead of us both as a government and as a community,” she said.

She also encouraged women to come forward and talk about their experiences dealing with the criminal justice system.

She said Attorney-General and Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Minister, Shannon Fentiman, had opened public submissions to the Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce chaired by former judge Margaret McMurdo AC.

“The work of the taskforce is crucial in looking at what barriers women face when they report on violence committed against them, and to look at laws that will keep women safe and hold perpetrators to account,” she said.

To make a submission, go to www.womenstaskforce.qld.gov.au.