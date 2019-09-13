Lauga unveils new vehicle

NEW UPGRADE: Jason Thompson and Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga at the new vehicle handover.

NEW UPGRADE: Jason Thompson and Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga at the new vehicle handover.

THE health and safety of Yeppoon’s residents has been enhanced today after the Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga unveiled a new emergency ambulance vehicle to service the region.

The $186,000 specialist, single stretcher, 4x4 vehicle is part of the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment to the frontline workers.

Mrs Lauga said this vehicle was part of the 2018-19 budget allocation of 85 new and replacement vehicles statewide.

“As a government we will commission a further 122 new and replacement vehicles in the 2019-20 budget at an investment of $24 million.

“This new vehicle allows our highly skilled ambulance staff to be afforded the best possible mode of transport to deliver the best possible care to those in need of emergency care.”

Mrs Lauga said 5356 patients were given ambulance care in the Yeppoon region in the previous financial year, and the need for new vehicles was evident given the region’s growth and the staff of 17 officers.

“The Palaszczuk Government continues to add to frontline staff and infrastructure that was decimated by the former LNP government.”

The Yeppoon Ambulance Station was officially opened on 17 June 2003 and services an area north to Byfield, south to the Causeway Lake, west to Cawarral and east to the Keppel Island group.