Lauga v Landry: MPs clash over Rookwood timeframe

10th Mar 2017 11:05 AM
Farmer Larry Acton shows Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry the site for the proposed Rookwood Weir.
Farmer Larry Acton shows Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry the site for the proposed Rookwood Weir.

MEMBER for Keppel Brittany Lauga says the business case for Rookwood Wier is expected to be completed for consideration by the boards of SunWater and the Gladstone Area Water Board and subsequently government in the third quarter of this year.

In a letter to the editor, Mrs Lauga says no-one wants a white elephant and taxpayers wanted public funds spent shrewdly.

However, her comments have prompted a response from Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, whose government has committed $130m to the project as well as $2m for the state to complete its business case.

In a responding letter to Mrs Lauga, she says both the Western Australian and Tasmanian State Governments had completed studies for major projects in the same timeframe the Queensland Government has had for Rookwood.

Brittany lauga's letter:

BUILDING Queensland is leading the development of a Business Case for the Lower Fitzroy River Infrastructure Project (Rookwood Weir) in partnership with the joint proponents, SunWater and the Gladstone Area Water Board.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

The Australian Government has made an election commitment to provide conditional capital funding of $130 million for the project, subject to the outcomes of the Business Case.

The Business Case will build on existing work undertaken by the proponents and provide a detailed analysis of the project to inform the project's future. The detailed Business Case analysis will concentrate on the Rookwood Weir component and include consideration of issues such as water demand, water pricing, funding and financing models, delivery and operating models, and costs, risks and benefits associated with the proposed infrastructure.

Building Queensland provides independent expert advice to the Queensland Government to enable better infrastructure decisions. Building Queensland's vision is to contribute significantly to superior infrastructure decision making for Queensland.

One of Building Queensland's key functions is to develop rigorous business cases for projects. Using transparent and disciplined frameworks, including cost benefit analysis, Building Queensland's team of experts lead the preparation of business cases where investment exceeds $100 million.

The Business Case is anticipated to be completed for consideration by the boards of SunWater and the Gladstone Area Water Board and subsequently government in Quarter 3, 2017.

I believe in the integrity of the Building Queensland Business Case process for the Rookwood Weir, because no one wants a white elephant. I'm sure most taxpayers would agree that public funding must be spent shrewdly.

Brittany Lauga,

State Member for Keppel

Michelle Landry's response:

QUEENSLAND Labor is denying thousands of jobs to Central Queenslanders, by confirming more delays to the Rookwood Weir project in Central Queensland.

Rookwood Weir has been described as a "game changer" for Central Queensland. It has the potential to create 2,100 new local jobs in the region, as well as double farming output along the Fitzroy River.

Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry.
Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry.

In a further sign of the growth potential for regional Australia, farm production is forecast to leap 8.3% during this financial year, but these opportunities will be lost for Central Queensland as Labor continues to drag the chain.

Labor MP Britanny Lauga confirmed on Facebook yesterday that the project won't even be considered by the State Government until Quarter 3, 2017.

Labor simply doesn't want the project to proceed.

The Turnbull-Joyce Government has now funded the business case, completed EPBC approvals and committed $130 million for Rookwood Weir. We still have no commitments from Queensland.

This is all for a project that Peter Beattie in 2006 declared would be built by 2011.

Britanny Lauga is now saying the State Government is working on the Business Case for Rookwood Weir. This is the business case which the Federal Government committed to funding in May 2016.

In that time, the Western Australian Government completed feasibility studies, committed their own funding and have submitted two applications to the Commonwealth Government for major water projects.

It's the same in Tasmania, where the State Government has completed business cases for their water projects, and is now building them.

Agriculture is delivering a record contribution to the Australian economy with exports up 10% and overall production at a record breaking $63.8 billion.

Central Queensland will be missing out because the Queensland Labor Government always has an excuse,' Ms Landry said.

Queensland Labor desperately wanted funding for Brisbane's Cross-River Rail without a business case. Why won't they apply the same urgency towards Rookwood Weir?

We're simply asking the State Government to fast-track its business case so we can get on with creating jobs in Central Queensland.

Hundreds of people have signed my petition for the State Government to get on with building Rookwood Weir. It's the number one job creating project for Central Queensland.

The other states can do it. It's not hard. The Queensland Government just needs to get on with it.

If Queensland Labor doesn't want Rookwood Weir, and doesn't want new power stations to bring down power prices, what does it stand for?

Under the Palaszczuk Government, vital infrastructure spending for regional Queensland has been cut by $2.3billion while adding an additional $2 billion in bureaucratic wage costs onto the State Budget.

A petition to build Rookwood Weir can be found at BuildRookwood.com.au

Michelle Landry,

Member for Capricornia

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  brittany lauga michelle landry queensland government rookwood weir

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

