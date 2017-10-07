Lauga - will miss Byrne's strategic mind and booming voice

THEY have neighbouring electorates but their relationship has been one akin to a teacher and student in the past couple of years.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga expressed her well wishes for her colleague Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne who announced today he has resigned from cabinet and will not be contesting the next State Election.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE: Bill Byrne - Why I'm quitting politics

"I'm saddened to hear today that due to a serious medical condition, Bill Byrne has tendered his resignation as Queensland Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Economic Development,” Mrs Lauga said.

Mr Byrne will not recontest the seat of Rockhampton at the next State election, but he will serve the remainder of this term in the Parliament.

"Bill's booming voice and articulate contributions to debate in the Queensland Parliament will be sorely missed by those on all sides of politics, I'm sure,” Mrs Lauga said.

"I will also miss him as a fellow Central Queensland state parliamentary colleague.

"Bill has been a great mentor to me over the years. His stellar career in the defence force and then in regional development stood him in great stead for his time in politics.

"I wish to sincerely thank Bill for his service, his friendship and his mentorship over the years.

"He's got a great strategic mind and I've really enjoyed learning from him over the last couple of years.

"I'm sure his family will be absolutely delighted to have more time with him. I wish him all the very best in his recovery and I'm sure what will be a long, happy and healthy life.”