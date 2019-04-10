Lauga's warning for animal rights activists

THOSE planning on partaking in activism activities against farmers or meat produces in Central Queensland have been issued a stern warning by Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

The calls follow a wave of vegan activism in the State's south which has included mass trespassing activities with aims to free or prevent livestock from being processed.

At an abattoir near Warwick, north-east of Brisbane, a group of vegan activist were reported to have chained themselves to machinery within the boundaries of the property and were eventually given three lambs by the abattoir staff before leaving.

Mrs Lauga believed the events taking place down south were causing distress to farmers in Central Queensland.

"We want our farmers and abattoir owners and staff to get on with their jobs, to be able to work in a stress-free environment and not have animal rights activists, who are coming mainly from interstate to Queensland, causing them distress,” she said.

"It is unacceptable for people to cause this distress to hard working families who make their living on the land.

"We do not accept this kind of behaviour.”

She said the State Government was working towards legislation which would aim to not only punish those who trespass but would also ensure animal welfare.

"I can assure you the Palaszczuk Government is committed to providing legislation and policy that both protects the welfare of animals and provides livestock producers and abattoirs protection against unlawful entry or stalking,” Mrs Lauga said.

"These include unlawful stalking in the Queensland Criminal Code Act 1899 and trespass offences under the Queensland Summary Offences Act 2005.”

Mrs Lauga said she was worried recent activism would have detrimental affects on the livestock industry.

She said given the Federal Government bears the responsibility for the regulation of communications in Australia, including any matters related to the internet.

"A unified national response to this type of matter is the most appropriate way of minimising these negative impacts.

According to Mrs Lauga, Queensland's Agricultural Industry Minister Mark Furner had written to the Federal Minister for Agriculture in February, and Federal Communications Minister last month, but had not received a reply.

John Langbridge manager corporate and industrial affairs for Teys Australia, was confident the facility would not become a target.

He said the company's operations not only met legal standards but also adhered to community expectations of meat processing.

He also believed the facility was secure from trespassers.