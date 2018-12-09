Laugh like you have never laughed before

FAMILY FUN: Rockhampton Music Union's Hoodwinked: the Pantomime Adventures of Robin Hood is on show at the RMU Choir hall this weekend.

JOIN Rockhampton Musical Union Choir this weekend as they transform the RMU Choir hall into the Sherwood Forest for an entertaining Christmas Pantomime of Hoodwinked.

Hoodwinked: the Pantomime Adventures of Robin Hood is "loosely” based around the story of Robin Hood and his merry company, presented as a pantomime in the British tradition of comedy theatre.

Director of Hoodwinked Joy Philippi said they chose to go with a pantomime because it gives the audience the chance to participate and can be a lot of fun for everyone involved.

"The audience gets to participate, they get to boo, hiss, cheer, sing songs, and even dance if they want to,” she said.

"Grandmas and granddads would remember pantomimes, probably more than the younger generation, but that's why we wanted to do it, because it is so much fun.

"It's a great way to have a bit of fun at Christmas.”

The show will feature all your favourite characters, such as Robin Hood, Mother Hood, Maid Marion, The Sheriff and his loyal side-kick Loom.

Yesterday saw the very first full dress rehearsal with the set, props, costumes and make-up in action.

"Everything is going really well because it's so much fun, we are laughing a lot,” Ms Philippi said.

"At one point every member of the company is on stage for a song, whether they are doing lighting or backstage costuming, even the director, who hasn't been on stage for a long time.

"It's an ensemble piece - we are all working together to make this happen.”

Ms Philippi said people should come along for a laugh and fun family night out.

"I don't think we laugh enough,” she said.

"If you ever wanted to be on stage and weren't game enough this is kind of a step in between because you are expected to participate, that's the fun of it.

"Come along, have fun, enjoy and support local theatre.”

Hoodwinked: the Pantomime Adventures of Robin Hood

Where: Rockhampton Musical Union Choir hall, 158 Denison St.

When: Friday, December 14, at 7.30pm, with two matinees on Saturday, December 15, and Sunday, December 16, at 1.30pm.

Cost: Tickets cost $25 per adult, $15 per child and $72 per family. Book online at www.trybooking.com/YTNU