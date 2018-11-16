Laughter is CQ's best bakery's secret ingredient

Josh Williams, Clete Rayner, Carley Mofat, Kerry Moffat and Barb Moffat at the Gracemere Bakery

In the 26 years the Moffats have run their Gracemere business they've won so many trophies they've run out of display space in the shop.

However they're really grateful to be named Triple M Central Queensland's Best Bakery 2018.

"We've got a great team here and we share a lot of laughs.” Barb Moffat said.

"We've seen people bring their babies into the shop and now those babies have grown up and bring in their own babies.”

Mr Moffat began work at Freemans Bakery in Rockhampton straight out of school in 1978 and met Barb in a bakery.

Their two sons - "the best kids in the world” - have both served stints baking bread and pies in the back room and now their daughter-in-law spends her days greetings locals and visitors as they come through the door.

Although it sticks closely to perennial favourites, Gracemere Bakery, which employs 14 people, has introduced a new flavour this year in its corned beef and white onion pies.

In a taste of old fashioned customer service, long-term elderly customers who are reluctant to cross the busy road, park their cars opposite the bakery, phone their orders in and staff walk across the road to deliver.

Four years ago, as the demand for their pastries and bread grew, the business began its wholesale arm, which is booming.

Even if you don't venture out to Gracemere, chances are you've eaten their bakery goods.

"The hospitals, Botanic Gardens, schools, cafes... we're running the ovens day and night to keep up with the demand,” Mrs Moffat said.

