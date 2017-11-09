Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Launch of world-first satelite technology in Rocky

WORLD FIRST: A new satelite positioning technology will be launched in Rockhampton today.
WORLD FIRST: A new satelite positioning technology will be launched in Rockhampton today. studio023

ROCKHAMPTON is set to take centre stage with the launch of an Australian trial of world-first satelite positioning technology.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan will launch the technology, known as SBAS: the Satellite-Based Augmentation System, in Rocky at midday.

READ: Rockets could be launched from Rocky.

The technology is being tested in Australia and New Zealand through $12 million in funding from the Australian Government and $2 million from New Zealand.

Geoscience Australia and partners Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) and the Cooperative Research Centre for Spatial Information (CRCSI) are working with more than 30 organisations from 10 industry sectors in the trial.

Central Queensland University is one of them.

More to come

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Keppel MP claims GKI casino licence bleating just a 'furphy'

Keppel MP claims GKI casino licence bleating just a 'furphy'

Brittany Lauga says One Nation, the LNP and Tower Holdings CEO Terry Agnew are trying to bluff the public.

Manufacturing hub to be built in Rockhampton by ALP

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is seen at the The Star Gold Coast Casino on the Gold Coast during the Queensland Election campaign on Sunday, November 5, 2017. Premier Palaszczuk revealed the design for the medals to be presented to the winning athletes at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

Hub to create jobs after manufacturing down turn

Plans reveal Chinese-backed CQ coal mine touting 200+ jobs

An open cut coal mine in Queensland.

New documents have been lodged for a small open pit coal mine.

Strelow lands worst of all possible positions

Independent candidate for Rockhampton Margaret Strelow.

Unlucky start for Rocky's Independent candidate

Local Partners