Launch of world-first satelite technology in Rocky

WORLD FIRST: A new satelite positioning technology will be launched in Rockhampton today.

WORLD FIRST: A new satelite positioning technology will be launched in Rockhampton today. studio023

ROCKHAMPTON is set to take centre stage with the launch of an Australian trial of world-first satelite positioning technology.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan will launch the technology, known as SBAS: the Satellite-Based Augmentation System, in Rocky at midday.

READ: Rockets could be launched from Rocky.

The technology is being tested in Australia and New Zealand through $12 million in funding from the Australian Government and $2 million from New Zealand.

Geoscience Australia and partners Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) and the Cooperative Research Centre for Spatial Information (CRCSI) are working with more than 30 organisations from 10 industry sectors in the trial.

Central Queensland University is one of them.

More to come