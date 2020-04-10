Launch your online business

Owner and director of Get CQ Online Kaleb Roberts helped founder of Gecko Ben Kennedy grow his business online

OPINION: Owning and operating a small business in Central Queensland has always been exciting, yet challenging – but now, thanks to COVID-19, that challenge has been set three bars higher.

There is no simpler way to put this: CQ businesses must either learn to operate innovatively or shut their doors. If you own a business, and you are not online, you are not only missing out on customers – but you are directly threatening the future of your business, and your employees’ livelihoods.

But, there are some quick and easy steps you can take, to get your business online, fast.

These are some best-practice tips for businesses that are operating a Facebook page and want to make it easier for their customers to place orders or make bookings online, while also saving employees time.

If you’re a first-timer to setting up a Business Facebook page, set aside four to eight hours to get through the list.

If you have worked on a few Facebook pages and know the drill, set aside one hour.

For businesses that sell physical products: (e.g. retail stores, cafe’s, restaurants, market stalls, small pharmacies, tourism shops, etc.)

1: Create a “Shop” section on your Facebook page

2: Replace the “Message Now” button with “Shop Now”

3: Set up payments directly on your Facebook page (under the settings tab)

4: Drive customers to your Facebook store by posting or telling customers when they come into your shop.

5: Offer daily specials that are great value for customers – Tell everyone.

6: Use ads to either grow your likes (therefore generating more customer awareness) or to advertise products directly in your shop.

7: Always ask for people to review your business on Facebook – Ask staff to do this with all customers.

8: Explore and learn more. Take some time one evening and investigate more about how Facebook can improve your business. Never, ever, stop learning.

For service-based businesses (e.g. Tradies, beauticians, hairdressers, lawyers, accountants, real estate firms etc.)

1: Create a “Services” section on your Facebook page

2: Replace the “Message Now” button with “Book Now”

3: List your services, filling out all the details. Ensure you include the details and cost.

4: Set up payments directly on your Facebook page

5: Drive customers to your Services page by posting or telling customers wherever you contact them.

6: Offer weekly specials that are great value for customers – tell everyone.

7: Go out of your way for a customer at least once per week – help them fall in love with your business. Ask for reviews.

8: Use ads to either grow your likes (therefore generating more customer awareness) or to advertise your services directly.

7: Always ask for people to review your business on Facebook – Ask staff to this with all customers.

8: Explore and learn more! Take some time one evening and investigate more about how Facebook can improve your business.

Never, ever, ever stop learning.