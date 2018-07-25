Launching better futures for our kids

BushKIDS services manager, Helen Casey (far right) pictured with the team members from Rockhampton's BushKIDS centre.

BushKIDS services manager, Helen Casey (far right) pictured with the team members from Rockhampton's BushKIDS centre. Sean Fox

CHILDREN and families in the Central Queensland region will now have access to free preventative and early intervention allied healthcare.

BUSHkids' Rockhampton centre in Bolsover St will today launch its National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) early childhood services for young children in the region who need assistance to reach their full potential in life.

The Early Childhood Early Intervention (ECEI) program, an extension of the organisation's existing services will be opened at 1.30pm.

Children aged between zero and six years old who have a disability or developmental delay will be given access to support and services tailored for them to achieve the best long-term outcomes.

BUSHkids staff work with families to develop an NDIS plan to access supports on a long-term basis.

Prior to the centre's new early childhood offering, the organisation had been providing these services to the Bundaberg region since August.

BUSHkids chief executive Carlton Meyn said a lot of hard work went into establishing the new service.

"We've been able to put together an excellent team of early childhood professionals to deliver the new service.

"The team has been in place since December last year and following extensive training from the NDIS and BUSHkids' own early childhood specialists, we started working with kids with developmental delay and disability during February.

BUSHkids, otherwise known as the Royal Queensland Bush Children's Health Scheme is a not-for-profit organisation which has supported rural and remote communities for over 80 years.