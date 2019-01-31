Laura leads way in Grammar's medal rush at states

STAR DUO: Rockhampton Grammar's Laura Sypher and Riley Godwin scored a swag of medals at the Queensland Club Rowing Championships at Lake Wyaralong.

ROWING: Rockhampton Grammar's Laura Sypher has returned with a golden glow from the weekend's Queensland Club Rowing Championships at Lake Wyaralong.

The 15-year-old won gold in the women's under-17 single, double, coxed four and coxed quad, in her best performance at a state regatta.

Sypher was among Grammar's 18-strong contingent, which finished with eight gold medals, four silver and one bronze.

Riley Godwin also bagged four medals, winning gold in the men's under-17 double and coxed four, silver in the single and bronze in the coxed quad.

Sypher, Godwin and six fellow squad members will head to the nationals at the Sydney International Regatta Centre in late March.

They will be back on the water tomorrow as they start an intense training regime that will have them ready to take on the country's best.

Sypher said it was great to be part of Grammar's successful campaign.

"Everyone was happy and overwhelmed,” she said.

"I was really excited. It just showed all the hard work over the holidays that we put in paid off.

"I'm off to nationals and hopefully I'll do well there.

"I would like to make the final for all my events, especially the single.”

Godwin, too, is hoping for a strong showing at what will be his first nationals.

"To make the A finals is the goal for everyone going down,” he said.

"It should be a lot calmer, as in wind conditions, because it's a man-made course.”

Grammar's head of rowing, John Smyth, said the competitors did a great job on the weekend.

"You never know when you go to a state championships what the competition's going to bring ... but we do have a good group so not overly surprised at the success,” he said.

Smyth said training would be "full-on” in the countdown to the nationals.

"It's about 10 or 11 times a week, back in the gym, more time on the water,” he said.

"Based on the state champs and some of the numbers they've been pulling on the ergo (rowing machine) and in trialling, we think the ones that we're taking are certainly up to the challenge of making finals.

"When you get to national championships the competition is stiff, so making finals is the goal and then anything can happen in a final.

"We certainly don't want to give any predictions yet, but we think we'll be strong contenders.”

RESULTS

Gold

Women's under-19 single: Grace Sypher

Men's under-19 pair: Nick Storey, Brad Burr

Women's under-17 coxed four: Laura Sypher, Matariki Kibblewhite-Claus, Sophia Lloyd. Cox: Jack Koerner plus rower from University of Queensland Boat Club (UQBC)

Women's under-17 double: Laura Sypher, Sophia Wightman (UQBC)

Women's under-17 single: Laura Sypher

Women's under-17 coxed quad: Laura Sypher plus four members of UQBC

Men's under-17 double: Reece Byrne, Riley Godwin

Men's under-17 coxed four: Reece Byrne, Marshall Leeson, Riley Godwin, Will Howland. Cox: Jack Koerner

Silver

Men's under-17 single: Riley Godwin

Men's under-19 coxed four: Nick Storey, Brad Burr, Josh O'Regan, Shaun Bell. Cox: Jack Koerner

Men's group four single: Ben Werth

Women's under-19 eight: Grace Sypher and Keeley Dunne plus six members of UQBC

Bronze