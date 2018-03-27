Laurel Glen offers sublime stock for yearling sale

TOP PROSPECT: The Skilled filly Tilly is described as having a "depth of class”.

UNDOUBTEDLY one of the prestige drafts at Rockhampton's Capricornia Yearling Sale in Rockhampton on Sunday, April 8, will be presented by Kerrod and Glenda Smyth's Laurel Glen Equine Centre at Alton Downs.

In just a short number of years the Smyths' boutique operation has built a fine reputation of breeding and nurturing thoroughbred yearlings that develop into outstanding individuals where it counts on the racetracks of Australia.

This was recognised just last week when Laurel Glen presented a classy four yearlings draft at the Magic Millions March Sale at the Gold Coast.

Just to be accepted into the sale is in itself a mighty compliment as the criteria for acceptance into the catalogue is of the highest level.

Three of the four yearlings sold, including a stunning Kuroshio colt for $45,000, going to prominent Brisbane trainer Chris Munce which is indeed a feather in the caps for the Smyths.

Laurel Glen's honour board includes numerous winners on city and provincial tracks throughout the country but two that readily come to mind are the Central Queensland flagbearers Mythologist and Tinto Elemento.

Both have been prolific winners and grand money spinners of six-figure amounts with Mythologist doing Laurel Glen proud by winning the 2013 Capricornia Yearling Sale 2YO Classic (1200m)

This year Laurel Glen has on pedigree, confirmation and appeal the best catalogue it has sent to the CYS for buyers to snap up knowing the young horses have enjoyed the best of the best at the well-appointed Alton Downs property.

The Smyths have much to be proud of and Kerrod's passion is exuberant as he talks about Laurel Glen and the young horses bred from there.

"We offer acclimatised yearlings from metropolitan stakes performed dams by known sire sources that produce up and running two-year-olds," he says.

"Yearlings at Laurel Glen are raised while running in paddocks as free play builds strong hearts, relative growth, hard bones and hoof plus muscle receptive to training."

Laurel Glen's CYS consignment comprises seven yearlings - four fillies and three colts who have been prepared meticulously and on looks alone will be standouts.

The ''Laurel Glen Seven" are sons and daughters of Rothesay; Carrara, Skilled; Dreamscape; Love Conquers All and Eurozone.

Kerrod says that the fillies, Lot 51 (Skilled-Jessie Cango x Rory's Jester) stable named Tilly and Lot 14 - Cecelia (Carrara-Blissful Belle x AD valorem) were both ''jump and run early types".

''It is very hard for me to pick between the fillies. The Skilled filly Tilly is out of a winning mare that is a half-sister to Dashitude, a four-times two-year-old winner and a GR 2 mare so this filly has depth of class", Kerrod says.

He described the Rothesay-A Sweetie x Sequalo colt catalogued early as Lot 3 as having a likeable symmetric confirmation being from a good 2YO producing downline page.

"I can recommend this colt with confidence to the most cautious buyer," the stud master said.

Later in the CYS catalogue, Smyth described Lot 75, the Dreamscape-Pimpala Lass x Frisco View colt as an interesting prospect for whom he predicts a winning future.

"His mother won seven races and her family of siblings that won six to eight races provides a platform of winning confidence in the family," he says.

With almost contagious enthusiasm about their ''LG Seven" the Smyths welcome potential buyers to pre-assess their draft of yearlings on the ground at Laurel Glen.

This can be arranged by contacting them on 0438 341062 or through email at kn.gj.smyth@bigpond.com