Subscribe
Entertainment

Red Wiggle's baby plan revealed

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
31st Oct 2019 3:33 PM
Having a baby has been a longtime dream for Lauren Hannaford and Red Wiggle Simon Pryce.

Busy work schedules however have made it nearly impossible for the couple to start a family.

"We have talked about it forever," Hannaford told Confidential.

"We would love to have a family it's just a matter of being in the same place at the right time for that to happen."

Simon Pryce and Lauren Hannaford at the 2018 ARIA Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles
Pryce, 47, has been touring around Canada this week and will perform shows in Australia next month.

Hannaford, 33, said the distance can be challenging at times but she visits him when possible.

"So when he's away depending on the period of time, if he's somewhere for like three days or more than I'll try and get over and see him but it's tricky because they do move everyday so it's hard to navigate," she said at a Bras N Things Enchanted launch this week.

"A huge motivation for me to put my FHIT business online is so that I can be anywhere and still work."

The fitness entrepreneur met Pryce in 2011 when she was asked to tour with The Wiggles as Dorothy the Dinosaur and they have been married for two years but together for nearly a decade.

Lauren at the Bras and Things launch at Woolloomooloo, Sydney on Wednesday. Picture: Brett Costello
She said the secret to their long-lasting union lies in honesty and communication.

"We just communicate a lot, we've always been really good communicators even when we were working together it's all about talking to each other and going through the process of how you're feeling together and being there for each other," she said.

"So we just talk and text a million times a day which is really good. As important as it is to look after yourself and put yourself first, it's just as important to put the other person in your union first."

