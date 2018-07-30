Professional Trolls: Best way to treat this human clickbait

Canadian far-right activist Lauren Southern drew protesters to her appearance in Brisbane last night. Picture: Jeremy Ng/AAP

THE best piece of advice I've ever had on social media is "don't feed the trolls".

These are creatures that thrive on attention, whether it is being egged on by those of similarly arrested development, or getting an angry rise out of their targets.

As long as they are at the epicentre of yelling, shouting and general unpleasantness, they are happy.

Best then to deny them oxygen.

This should have been the strategy to adopt with Canadian YouTube wannabe Lauren Southern, an attention-seeking troll straight out of central casting.

She's infamous for being outrageous, a self-styled "free speech" advocate who doesn't seem to understand the difference between free speech and hate speech, and if she did wouldn't care.

Protesters at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre last night, where Lauren Southern was speaking. Picture: David Clark/AAP

She's a white supremacist who opposes multiculturalism, an Islamophobe, believes women are not "psychologically developed" to be leaders, holds some interesting thoughts on LGBTQI issues, and generally goes out of her way to be as outrageous and offensive as possible.

She has been in Australia this month, where protesters are exercising their free speech rights to call out her bullshit and police are faced with the unenviable task of keeping the peace - whether it is keeping protesters at bay or, sensibly, counselling Ms Southern against disturbing worshippers at a Lakemba mosque.

This according to some commentators, is giving in to the "fascist leftists" - a somewhat oxymoronic ideological construct which deserves a column of its own at some point - and policing the "moderates" instead.

I'm sorry, but there is nothing "moderate" about Lauren Southern. She is human clickbait whose whole branding schtick is built on OTT stunts and extremism.

She has not been silenced - and nor should she be, as every time she speaks she exposes herself as a shallow narcissist whose primary motivation is attention.

Best just to turn off the spotlights and let her blather away in the dark.