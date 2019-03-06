Shots fired: Daley rant savages Panthers

RUGBY league legend Laurie Daley has launched a stinging attack on Penrith's culture, declaring he wouldn't want his son or daughter anywhere near the NRL club in the wake of the ongoing sex tape drama.

Three Panthers players have appeared in lurid videos spread online in the past five days, culminating in utility Tyrone May being charged with allegedly filming and disseminating images without consent.

The 22-year-old May has been stood down under the NRL's no-fault policy and won't play again until his court case is finished, a decision firmly backed by the Panthers who may have otherwise taken action themselves.

Players have also admitted that others would naturally be concerned about what else could come out, with NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg confirming he'd heard rumours of historical videos throughout the game.

But with Penrith the only club to have had a player both charged and stood down in the case of May, Daley unloaded on the team's culture on Wednesday.

"If I'm a parent, which I am, at the moment if I have a son good enough to play and if Penrith were in discussions with my son I wouldn't want my son to go and play at Penrith," teh former Raiders, NSW and Australian player said.

"And I wouldn't want my daughter to go out with any Penrith player."

The Panthers have had a hell of a week.

Ironically, Daley's comments come after Penrith boss Phil Gould said he wouldn't want any of his players in the NSW camp in 2017 when Daley was coach.

At the time he claimed Daley was "cooked" and that the state of the Blues' Origin affairs was "a dog's breakfast".

Gould on Tuesday tweeted that he had "unwavering faith in the quality, strength & culture" of the Panthers.

May will appear in Penrith Local Court on May 1. Under NSW's revenge porn laws offenders could face up to three years in jail and an $11,000 fine.

The NRL is also yet to decide the fate of the other two players who appear in the leaked videos, although it's possible they'll be fined 10 per cent of their salary in the same way Canterbury prop Dylan Napa was last week.

Meanwhile, Penrith co-captain Isaah Yeo said May had been "doing it tough".

"I think that's where you ignore the football card and as a good friend you be there and support him as much as you can," Yeo said.

"He's made an error in judgment and he's paying the consequences for that at the moment."