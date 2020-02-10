Menu
Rod Laver with his racquet sold at auction
Tennis

Laver’s racquet sold at auction

Jack Evans
6th Feb 2020 3:24 PM
A HISTORICAL piece of Australian sporting memorabilia has gone under the hammer to raise much needed funds for the Australian bushfire appeal promoted by Pickles Auctions.

Last week, Rockhampton export and international tennis legend Rod Laver donated one of his 1969 original Dunlop Maxply International wooden racquets to the cause.

1969. Rod Laver with the trophy after winning the final of the US Open against Roche. Tennis. SUPPLIED PHOTO? Picture: Photo File
One keen collector took home their very own piece of tennis history.

The memorabilia item sold for $6,200.

Laver’s racquet in question served him through one of the most transformational periods in world tennis.

In 1968, the Grand Slam format of tennis as we know it was introduced and in 1969, the first world rankings of the new format were established.

Laver was on top.

Over the course of his 16-year pro career, Laver won 1,473 career singles matches, 11 of which were Grand Slams Titles as well as a trophy cabinet full of pre-Open Era pro titles.

