Laverty swims his way to glory at state championships

SWIMMING: St Brendan's student Jesse Laverty swam his way into the top 10 at the Queensland School Sport State Swimming Championships held in Brisbane last week.

Laverty performed well in the top 10 finish for 200 metre breaststroke for the 16 year-old boys group and achieved personal best times for the breaststroke and 400 metre individual medley.

The Year 10 day student has a big workload between sport and study.

Laverty was awarded Dux of his year in Years 8 and 9 and has a heavy training regime with recent selection in the Capricornia teams for swimming (13 to 19 years) and water polo (13 to 17 years).

Off the back of the state championships, he will also compete as a senior team member in the Capricornia water polo team at the 13-17 years QSS Water Polo State Championships, to be held in Rockhampton later this month.

Later in the year, he will compete in the Queensland Short Course Championships in August.

Laverty has a dream to reach the Olympics and, with his attitude and discipline that sees him perform at a high level across academic and sporting life, it is certainly attainable.

Coaches Paul Connolly and Fiona Johnson at Emu Park Swimming Club make sure Laverty's training regime is mapped out carefully.

"My long-term aim is the Olympics; my short-term goal for 2019 is to be at the stage where I can make qualifying times for next year's swimming nationals,” he said.

"I've wanted to make nationals for a few years, but it just hasn't happened with a few hiccups.

"There's a lot of discipline to learn in swimming; time management, team skills, the ability to push yourself that bit harder, physically and once you learn to do that, you can do that mentally.

"And for me it's also helped cope with failure; I have had a few hiccups not getting where I want to be for various reasons, but it does help you to overcome that and keep going.

"I love swimming; I reckon it helps me; it keeps me busy and focused.”

When questioned about the loneliness of the black line in swimming, Laverty gives water polo as his solution.

"People say swimming is a lonely sport, and I guess water polo is related to swimming, but it's a team sport which I love,” he said.

"I originally joined the SBC Water Polo team for a bit of fun, but it's starting to become competitive which is great.”

The St Brendan's College's water polo teams are also on the rise, increasing in participation and achievement with both junior and senior teams performing strongly in Central Queensland school-based competitions, and selection for a number of students in the Capricornia team.

A wise young man, especially so, when he's ferried to and from swimming from 5am to 7am and 5pm and 7pm daily and to regular swim meets all over the state by his mother, his last words for the day - "A shout out to my Mum.”

College principal Robert Corboy wished Laverty success with his future sporting and academic goals.

"In partnership with parents we work to give our students every opportunity to excel in their academic and extra-curricular pursuits and to give them the knowledge, skills and personal attributes that will make them good citizens and successful on their future journey, whatever they choose,” Mr Corboy said.

"We look forward to hearing of Jesse's performance at the State Championships and that of our other students selected including Year 7 student Alex Eaton (swimming), Year 9 student Ky Pambid (swimming), Year 11 student Liam Doherty (water polo) and Year 10 Lincoln Johnson (water polo).