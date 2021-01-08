Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bronwyn Laverty-Young.
Bronwyn Laverty-Young.
Council News

Laverty-Young in mayoral race to help Rocky prosper

Timothy Cox
8th Jan 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bronwyn Laverty-Young has four main objectives for Rockhampton: building, backing businesses, supporting jobs, and growing the region.

The mayoral candidate grew up in Gracemere and lives in Alton Downs with her family.

Her working background includes being an apprentice motor mechanic, a primary school teacher, and now an operator and emergency mines rescue member.

“The reason I am running for mayor is because I love the Rockhampton region and would like the opportunity to help it prosper,” Ms Laverty-Young said.

“As mayor I want to further develop our tourism [and] promote the Rockhampton region as a great holiday destination.

“From increased tourism this would have a flow-on effect for greater growth for small businesses and employment in the region.”

She said she wanted to create jobs and help the unemployed find work by collaborating with industry, business, and Indigenous organisations.

Rockhampton, in Ms Laverty-Young’s view, was “uniquely positioned to take advantage of and promote” remote working, which she believes has become “a viable and cost-effective way for companies to operate and diversify their working environment”.

“I know as a community we can work together to achieve great outcomes for the whole region,” she said, “as well as promoting and showcasing the Rockhampton region as a fantastic and affordable place to live.”

bronwyn laverty-young rockhampton regional council by-election 2021 rrc by-election 2021
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk man in car was ‘simply obnoxious’ towards police

        Premium Content Drunk man in car was ‘simply obnoxious’ towards police

        Crime Magistrate: if defendant kept drinking, he would continue “behaving like an idiot”.

        Falcon driver sought following Nth Rocky theft

        Premium Content Falcon driver sought following Nth Rocky theft

        News All Rockhampton police units are on the lookout for the vehicle driven by a...

        McCamley talks business, finance and crime

        Premium Content McCamley talks business, finance and crime

        Council News The mayoral candidate does not want to see Rockhampton left behind.

        Drug dealer’s daughter racks up large criminal record

        Premium Content Drug dealer’s daughter racks up large criminal record

        Crime She grew up with her heroin addicted and drug dealing mother and ended up addicted...