Laverty-Young in mayoral race to help Rocky prosper

Bronwyn Laverty-Young has four main objectives for Rockhampton: building, backing businesses, supporting jobs, and growing the region.

The mayoral candidate grew up in Gracemere and lives in Alton Downs with her family.

Her working background includes being an apprentice motor mechanic, a primary school teacher, and now an operator and emergency mines rescue member.

“The reason I am running for mayor is because I love the Rockhampton region and would like the opportunity to help it prosper,” Ms Laverty-Young said.

“As mayor I want to further develop our tourism [and] promote the Rockhampton region as a great holiday destination.

“From increased tourism this would have a flow-on effect for greater growth for small businesses and employment in the region.”

She said she wanted to create jobs and help the unemployed find work by collaborating with industry, business, and Indigenous organisations.

Rockhampton, in Ms Laverty-Young’s view, was “uniquely positioned to take advantage of and promote” remote working, which she believes has become “a viable and cost-effective way for companies to operate and diversify their working environment”.

“I know as a community we can work together to achieve great outcomes for the whole region,” she said, “as well as promoting and showcasing the Rockhampton region as a fantastic and affordable place to live.”