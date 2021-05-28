Lavish food served up to private school kids

While public schools follow healthy food guidelines, their private school counterparts get away with elaborate menus at the canteen.

The disparity between public and private schools has been detailed on the menus of campus' around the state with government-run schools following strict healthy guidelines while their private-school counterparts dish up parmys, ribs and iced coffee.

Waves of changes swept through New South Wales schools after the government introduced the healthy school canteen strategy that was introduced in 2017.

Mikayla Hadjicosta, Jacinta Chan and Shayden Teeka with their haul from the canteen. Picture: Richard Dobson

The program aims to decrease access to unhealthy food and drink and schools have been told to remove sugar-sweetened drinks, balance the menu and classify food as everyday or occasional food.

Currently almost 90 per cent of the 1,655 government run schools with a canteen fit the criteria for having a healthy canteen.

The healthy options are a hit with students at Strathfield South Public School.

"I like that we have milk at the canteen to help our bones grow strong," Jacinta Chan said.

However this does not cover private or independent schools - and it shows on the menu.

The breakfast of tradies; an iced coffee and sausage roll, can be found at Sydney Church of England Grammar School on the lower north shore - where school fees are north of $40,000.

The school specials, which can be purchased for $6, include beef ravioli with garlic cream, a beef burger and nachos with chili con carne, guacamole, corn chips and sour cream.

A generic picture of a poke bowl. Picture supplied.

Sydney Grammar boasts one of the most high-end canteen menus seen by The Daily Telegraph.

Gourmet sandwiches filled with cream cheese, smoked salmon, spinach, pickled cucumber and dill or roast beef, pickles, Dijon mustard, tomato, sauerkraut and spinach can be purchased for $9.

There are also Poke and salad bowls available, as well as dumplings, risotto and ribs.

Similarly girls at Pymble Ladies College can buy chicken parmys, sweet and sour pork or chicken and chips from their canteen.

From this to that – Coke has been replaced by Kombucha and Chiko rolls have been moved on by salads.

Despite having to follow the guidelines, state-run schools have gotten creative with their offerings.

At Tamworth High School students can buy a chicken and gravy roll while their colleagues at Sylvania High are able to tuck into chicken nuggets or a fish burger.

Byron Bay High School offers one of the most eclectic menus.

For breakfast students can have a vegan chia pudding, while at lunch they can have tempura veg and tofu pocket sushi.

The menu heavily features vegetarian and vegan options including lentil burgers, steamed dim sims, noodle salads and dhal.

Fried tofu stuffed with rice and topped with fish roe, wakame and egg.

Nutrition, dietetics and exercise science expert Mark Robinson, 33, said the effects of good or bad food is exaggerated on children.

"Children are hyper sensitive to what they consume. It affects them much more than it would an adult, but this isn't necessarily a bad thing," he said.

"The benefits are exaggerated as well, that is why it is so important for children to have veggies, good sources of protein and the right carbs.

"Typically, eating lots of sugar would make children impatient, tired, make them have a feeling of being scatterbrain. If they don't have enough protein they will feel more hungry too."

MY CANTEEN TRAUMA

At primary school cans of coke were a plenty, through high-school it was high protein yoghurt but now in my mid 20s it is whatever I can get my hands on.

In retrospect, it may be dramatic to say that the shift towards healthy tuck shops ruined my life but for 10-year-old Mitchell it was appropriate.

My mum ran a tight ship, there were no chocolates or lollies around the house. Soft drink was replaced by the boring low-sugar cordial and if I was lucky, and did well at sport on the weekend, I might be treated to McDonald's.

So you can imagine the pure ecstasy I felt when I changed schools in year four and discovered I could purchase cherry Coke, honey chicken, burgers, chocolate milk and lollies at my new campus.

Tuesday chicken nuggets were highly sought after – those and the mysterious ‘chicken chips’. Picture: supplied

To quote Beyonce, I was 'drunk in love'. Lunchtime handball and footy games were replaced by scouring the schoolyard for $1 and $2 coins in the hope I could have two chicken burgers.

But when I was in year six, something horrific happened.

There were whispers the canteen menu might be changing. I had the inside scoop as my mum was involved with the parent-teacher committee - can you imagine my horror? My mum, the woman I loved the most, telling me 'Coke and burgers are off the menu'.

The change happened quickly and my trauma set in. Burgers were replaced by egg and salad sandwiches, sushi kicked my darling honey chicken off the menu and there was not a carbonated sugary drink insight.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, almost one-quarter of children aged between 5-17 were overweight or obese. The rates have remained similar for the last 10 years.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare found that obese children are more likely to become obese adults - it also found they are more likely to be bullied and have self-confidence issues.

Healthy foods have been proven to improve concentration, mood, muscle and bone growth and feel more satiated but what is life without balance?

However, that balance should not be mucked with before Ms Parminta's geography class. A lunchtime can of coke can often land you in the principal's office in that case.

Originally published as Lavish food served up to private school kids

The Leumeah Public School menu for 2020.