Law-abiding life ended when she moved next door to a dealer

A WOMAN who had managed to lead a law-abiding life despite growing up surrounded by drugs and violence has pleaded guilty to supplying drugs.

Rachael Louise Beckhaus grew up in her bikie father's house surrounded by drugs and violence before having her first child at 16, a court heard.

Rockhampton District Court heard she stayed within the law until she moved next door to a drug dealer while she was in her early 30s and she tried methamphetamine for the first time.

Beckhaus's drug addiction turned to supply, which led her to come to the attention of police investigating the suspicious death of Amanda Robertson.

Beckhaus, 36, had supplied Ms Robertson with meth before her death and police were investigating if that supply was contaminated when they were drawn to Beckhaus.

Despite Ms Robertson's autopsy revealing she had died of natural causes, Beckaus was charged with supplying a dangerous drug.

Beckhaus pleaded guilty to two charges of supply and one of possessing property obtained through drug transactions.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said it was Beckhaus's admissions when talking to police investigating Ms Robertson's death that led to her being charged for supply and possession

She said Beckhaus went to a dealer's house in Rockhampton and bought half an ounce of meth on June 28 and gave half to Ms Robertson.

Ms Baker said Beckhaus admitted supplying meth to another person the next day.

The possessing property obtained through drug transactions charge was related to the cash she obtained from those sales.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said the mother of five had grown up in her bikie father's house, mainly looked after by her grandmother, surrounded by drugs and violence.

Mr Polley said she left home at 15 and lived in a shelter.

She gave birth to her first child when she was 16.

Mr Polley said Beckhaus had worked at the Mt Morgan waste station as a cashier for five years but lost her housing in the small town and moved to Gracemere where she was introduced to meth by a neighbour.

"She tried meth for the first time three years ago,” he said.

"Her life spiralled downhill since then.”

Mr Polley said Beckhaus had enrolled in Gumbi Gumbi and Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services rehabilitation services since her arrest, was enrolled in a TAFE course, and was expected to move into a new rental property next week.

"To your credit, you seemed to have gotten on fairly well in life until you were introduced to drugs,” Judge Michael Burnett said.

Judge Burnett sentenced Beckhaus to a 12-month prison term with immediate parole.