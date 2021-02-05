Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
It took more than 25 years, but the law caught up with a drink driver.
It took more than 25 years, but the law caught up with a drink driver. contributed
News

Law catches up with drink driver more than 25 years later

Carlie Walker
5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It took more than 25 years for the law to catch up with Brendan Whatt.

He was busted drink drinking at Surfers Paradise, returning a reading of .071, as well as driving unlicensed in December, 1994.

But he failed to appear in court the following year and the charges had never been finalised.

When Whatt came to Hervey Bay to help a mother of six move, he was stopped by police who discovered the outstanding warrant.

He told the court he couldn't remember why he had failed to appear.

"It always catches up with you, doesn't it?," Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said.

But Magistrate Guttridge noted Whatt had been out of trouble for some time.

Whatt said he was hoping to return to Western Australia and he was living out of his car.

Whatt was fined $1200 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

More Stories

drink driving charge editors picks fccourt gold coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS: Republicans adamant about Trump’s claim

        Premium Content LETTERS: Republicans adamant about Trump’s claim

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Cyclones secure WNBL star for 2021 season

        Premium Content Cyclones secure WNBL star for 2021 season

        Basketball Coach: ‘We are looking forward to her leading the front court for the Cyclones this...

        Woman battles addiction after mum exposes her to drugs at 15

        Premium Content Woman battles addiction after mum exposes her to drugs at 15

        Crime She was caught with less than 1g of marijuana in her bra.

        Would you drive a cheaper car to save $5K per year?

        Premium Content Would you drive a cheaper car to save $5K per year?

        Motoring The costs don’t factor in the likelihood of an expensive car proving a target for...