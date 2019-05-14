Law catches up with thief five years on

A GRACEMERE man pleaded guilty to an offence committed more than five years ago in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Thursday.

On January 26, 2014, at about 8.20pm, an unknown person jumped the fence of a Mackay high school and broke into the tuckshop by pulling out the box air-conditioner from the wall.

They then stole a number of food products from the tuckshop and set off an alarm.

A security guard attended the scene and saw a man leave the tuckshop with a number of food items.

The security guard stopped the offender and contacted police, but while he was doing so the offender managed to escape.

Police arrived a short while later and located a red bloodstain on the fence gate, which was near the tuckshop area.

It was swabbed for DNA and there were no matches at that time.

On September 5, 2018, Troy Dominic Thorogood had a DNA sample taken in relation to another matter, which matched the sample taken from the tuckshop four years earlier.

On February 28, police attended the 26-year-old's home in Gracemere to ask questions relating to the incident.

He declined to answer and was arrested and charged with the offence.

The court was told Thorogood had one page of criminal history, however, the 2014 offence pre-dated all other offences in his history.

Acting magistrate Athol Kennedy asked Thorogood about the offence on January 26, 2014, to which he responded he did not remember any details.

"It was Australia Day and I was pretty blind,” Thorogood said.

He was sentenced to a six-month good behaviour bond with a recognisance of $300 and no conviction was recorded.