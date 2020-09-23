Menu
Opposition natural resources spokesman and Burdekin MP Dale Last. Picture: Melanie Whiting
News

Law exams considered for Qld mine safety

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Sep 2020 12:34 PM
OFFICIALS in the mining industry will need to prove their knowledge about mine safety before being appointed in Queensland under an Liberal National Party government.

Burdekin MP and Natural Resources and Mines shadow spokesman Dale Last said it was time for common-sense to be applied to mine safety.

“It’s all well and good to have laws about mine safety but they are useless if key people are unaware of them,” Mr Last said.

“I am appalled to think that people in positions that directly affect the safety of workers do not need to prove they understand Queensland’s mine health and safety legislation.”

Mr Last said under the LNP, Queensland will always welcome skilled workers to fill positions in mines but they will need to prove they understand Queensland laws first.

“Call it a law exam or whatever you like. I call it a common-sense way to improve mine safety,” he said.

Mr Last said the current mining laws need to be changed after multiple mining incidents this year, including the explosion at Anglo American’s Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah.

Anglo American’s Grosvenor coal mine
“After every serious incident or death that occurred on his watch, Anthony Lynham said he would get answers,” Mr Last said.

“You can say you have the toughest laws all you like but, if the people in charge don’t know the laws, they are virtually worthless.”

Mr Last said his first course of action on mine safety if he was appointed as Mines Minister would be to ask the Board of Examiners to investigate whether qualifications from other states and territories were as comprehensive as Queensland’s qualifications.

“Queensland will need its mines and quarries working at an optimum level to help us recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“The only way the industry works at its optimum level is where we have qualified workers with the right skills and knowledge to ensure workers are safe because, without the workers, there are huge ramifications for all of Queensland.”

“If we expect workers to prove their competency to operate machinery then it’s only fair for statutory officials to prove their competency when it comes to the laws.”

