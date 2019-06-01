Lawsuit filed for contract breach in sale of Emu Park home

A ROCKHAMPTON couple is being sued over the sale of an Emu Park house.

It is alleged that on December 17, 2018, Brendan and Elizabeth Doyle agreed to the sale of their home, 27 Granville St, Emu Park, to Jason Reabel, Rockyview, and a contract was drawn up.

The court claim says the sale contract was for a purchase price of $458,000 and a $5000 deposit, which was paid on December 17, and a building and pest inspection report was carried out.

It is claimed the contract became unconditional on January 10, 2019 and it was arranged for the contract to be settled on February 28.

It is claimed Mr Reabel's solicitor attended the agreed location twice on the afternoon of February 28 however neither the sellers nor their solicitors attended.

The contract was unable to be settled on the agreed date.

Documents were filed to Rockhampton's District Court on April 24 by Foxlaw on behalf of Mr Reabel, for a breach and rejection of agreed contract, along with costs and damages.

Mr Reabel is claiming for the contract to be carried out, the settlement be effective from 14 days of the order of the court and damages of the breaches of contract.

Notices of intention to defend were filed on behalf of Brendan and Elizabeth Doyle on Thursday.