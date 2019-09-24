Lawyer blames jail staff for client’s offending

A DEFENCE lawyer has blamed Capricornia Correctional Centre staff for her client’s continued attempts to have a victim withdraw charges by way of phone calls from prison.

During a bail application on Monday, Zoe Craven told Rockhampton Magistrates Court her client, Brendan Garry Smedley, could be better managed against further attempts to pervert the course of justice by letting him out of jail.

Smedley was granted bail on September 13 for other offences, and charged after his release with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Ms Craven said the full extent of the allegations were unclear, but conceded there was a risk Smedley would attempt to interfere with witnesses.

Police prosecutor Jess King said it was alleged Smedley called family and friends while in prison to have them get a victim to drop charges against him.

She alleged that during a call with his mother, Smedley asked for contact details of a particular person.

she then alleged Smedley told his mother “if (victim) doesn't’ fix things up soon, I might get (contact) to go around and fix things up permanently”.

She said Smedley’s mother asked her son to leave it until the victim gave birth.

The court heard Smedley spent for four months in prison when the alleged offending took place and was subject to two suspended sentences.

“The jail has overlooked this contact for some time,” Ms Craven said.

She said this could be managed “better in the community” by prohibiting Smedley from having a phone, attaching a tracking device and making him report regularly to police.

Ms Craven said the bail address with his father in Charters Towers would add to that management.

The court heard Smedley is also accused of smuggling drugs into the prison.

Ms Craven said Smedley claimed he was threatened by another inmate to have the drugs smuggled in and when delivery was intercepted, Smedley was assaulted by prisoners, sustained a broken nose and transferred to another centre.

However, Ms King said telephone recordings alleged Smedley had been using the drug he ordered his mother to deliver to the prison.

Magistrate Cameron Press did not accept Ms Craven’s submission. He remanded Smedley in custody and adjourned pervert course of justice matters until November 20. He is set to have the drugs supply in prison charge next mentioned on October 2.